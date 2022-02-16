“The booster harms the immune system”

Germany, which is now planning to oblige companies to fill storage in the summer, with Nord stream 2 has blocked projects to connect Europe to Africa via Italy.

The new government measure to combat expensive energy is expected on Friday. The package of regulations will have a chapter of support for households and businesses, for a figure of around 5 billion, and a part of changes to the structure of the energy market. Among these, there would be a new impetus to the extraction of national gas, with subsequent sale to industrial customers at favorable conditions. The Minister for Ecological Transition is therefore timely, Roberto Cingolaniwhich last week announced the Plan for the sustainable energy transition of suitable areas (Pitesai), a map of the areas in which prospecting, research and cultivation of hydrocarbons on the national territory is allowed.

Meanwhile, Germany is running for cover for next season and is thinking of a law that obliges energy companies that have storage to fill them during the summer to guarantee supplies in winter, which is currently only an option.

This week we will understand if the Italian government has anything else in mind: the risk is that, in the wake of the emergency, regulations will be introduced that distort the market and that in the long run prove to be a damage. Inaugurating reforms under the lash of yet another “Hurry up!” it has already proved a bad deal. Above all because the cause of the energy price increases is not the system of marginal prices, nor mythological speculation, but the geopolitical weakness of Europe, a giant with feet of clay. The continental energy policy has been guided up to now by Germany, which with its choices has imposed two things on the Union: the objectives of the program Fit for 55 and the strong orientation to the East for gas supplies.

On the first aspect, the constraint to reduce CO2 emissions by 55% by 2030 (compared to 1990) is a tremendous effort for the economic and social complex. The lightness with which these commitments have been made is disconcerting. By 2020, that is, in 30 years, Europe has reduced its emissions by 20%. Now the goal is to reduce them by another 35%, but in just eight years: a violent acceleration that is already causing damage.

On the second point, increasing dependence on Russian gas with the doubling of the Nord stream gas pipeline has prevented Italy from becoming a continental hub. Stretched out as it is in the Mediterranean, the Peninsula is in an ideal position to receive the gas that abounds in North Africa. The two gas pipelines that exist today bring the raw material to Sicily from Algeria and Libya, but with volumes well below the available capacity. The Tap gas pipeline, despite the opposition of the 5-star Movement itself which today calls for its doubling, has been operational since December 2020 and today equips Italy with volumes from Azerbaijan that diversify the geopolitical risk. But much more could be done. Until 2017 there was the possibility of making Italy the continental gateway for gas to the north. The discovery of Eni’s immense oil and gas fields off the coast of Egypt and Cyprus could have justified the development of another gas pipeline, the Eastmed, with the involvement of Israel and the United States. The project then fell when it became clear that Germany would go ahead on its way with the Nord stream 2 and when in Italy there was the opposition of the yellow component of the yellow-blue government. Let’s not forget the generalized opposition to the regasifiers and the failed Galsi project (Gas pipeline Algeria Sardinia Italy), whose tombstone was the exclusion from the list of priority works for the European Union in 2017.

Therefore, it is Germany that in the European game is the banker and the player at the same time. A country that since the foundation of the German empire in 1871 has never stopped looking towards the east. ‘immediate after Bismarck: the times of the “Groβraum” (the “large spaces”), of Central Europe, of the Orientalist party and of the Berlin-Baghdad railway, which never took place but which provoked the ire of Great Britain.

The German initiative to double the Nord stream gas pipeline, crushing other initiatives, has resulted in Europe becoming more dependent on Russia for its energy security. Faced with this European disengagement, it has become necessary for the United States to make up for it, posing the question of Ukraine’s membership of NATO as an element to maintain pressure in the area. Berlin’s squint, divided between the need for Atlantic fidelity and the historic attraction to the East, is in short an objective factor of geopolitical instability.

If this is true, rather than thinking of measures to stop the emergencies, the Italian government should finally set up a national industrial policy and a consequent foreign policy. The dramatic absence of a coherent plan for the country’s economic development is causing disasters. Staying in the lead of Germany, letting us dictate the agenda, priorities and international crises is not a good idea and the facts are proving it, from the increase in energy costs to the serious crisis in the automotive sector.

A less succubus and more dialectical attitude in Europe is what the country now needs, but it is difficult for this to come from the government that has to implement the PNRR, that is the most advanced and refined form of the external constraint.