The border between reality and fiction will not take long to blur. Spanish trailer for ‘Bergman’s Island’

A year after its release in VO, Avalon and Elastica Films present the trailer dubbed into Spanish for ‘Bergmann’s Island‘, the seventh feature film written and directed by French filmmaker Mia Hansen-Lve, the first to also shoot in English.

Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska and Anders Danielsen Lie lead the cast of this film about a couple of American filmmakers who retire to the island of Fr, where famous Swedish director Ingmar Bergman filmed and lived, in search of inspiration. to write his next film.

As the summer progresses and your fascination with the mysterious landscapes of the island increases, the border between reality and fiction will soon blur…

After a few delays, ‘Bergmann’s Island‘ will finally arrive in cinemas in our country on July 1, almost a year after those in his native France.

In fact, this past May, a new feature film by Hansen-Lve, his eighth, was presented at Cannes. We talk about ‘A beautiful morning’a drama whose cast is led by La Seydoux as a single mother who lives with her eight-year-old daughter and her father, who suffers from a neurodegenerative disease.

While struggling to find a decent nursing home, you start an affair with an old friend… even if he is already in the middle of a serious relationship.

Without further ado, below is the Spanish trailer for ‘Bergmann’s Island‘.

