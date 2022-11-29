Entertainment

The Bored Ape NFT bought by Justin Bieber for $1.2 million is now worth $69,000

Facepalm: The cryptocurrency crash has impacted a lot of businesses and ordinary people who have invested in the industry. There are plenty of sad stories, but one person unlikely to receive much sympathy is Justin Bieber, whose $1.29 million NFT is now worth around $69,000.

The semi-randomly generated images of monkeys that make up the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) remain the most famous collection of non-fungible tokens. At the height of the NFT craze and before the crypto winter, celebrities including Jimmy Fallon were rushing to buy and promote them. We even saw a set sell at Sotheby’s for a frankly baffling $24.4 million.

One of those who jumped on the bandwagon was Justin Bieber. He paid $1.29 million for monkey #3001 (top) in the collection, which, even when NFT prices soared in January, many said was too much. Undeterred, the “Baby” singer purchased another Ape a month later for the much more reasonable price of $400,000.

TerraUSD and support version Luna crashed in May, wiping out nearly $1 trillion from the cryptocurrency markets. Prices never recovered and investors received another blow earlier this month when crypto exchange FTX imploded, leading to lawsuits.

The turbulence had an impact on the value of NFTs. Decrypt reports that the price floor – the lowest price at which you can buy a version of a specific collection – for Bored Apes crashed to $60,000 following the FTX incident. It has improved slightly since then, but is still at $69,000, a far cry from the all-time high of $429,000 in April. Bieber’s two monkeys sit at the floor price, indicating that in the case of the $1.29 million jpg, he lost about 95% of his money in this investment.

Unlike most others affected by the crypto/NFT crash, Bieber is unlikely to be too upset about his loss, given that he is worth around $200 million.

Although many companies have recently moved away from NFTs, some have not moved away from non-fungible tokens. LG said in September it was bringing NFTs to its smart TVs so owners can discover, buy, sell and trade the “high-quality works of art” directly from the TVs. Elsewhere, Square Enix last month announced Symbiogenesis, a browser game for PC and mobile – the start of a franchise – that uses digital NFT art.

