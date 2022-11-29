The Bored Ape NFT bought by Justin Bieber for $1.2 million is now worth $69,000

Facepalm: The cryptocurrency crash has impacted a lot of businesses and ordinary people who have invested in the industry. There are plenty of sad stories, but one person unlikely to receive much sympathy is Justin Bieber, whose $1.29 million NFT is now worth around $69,000.

The semi-randomly generated images of monkeys that make up the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) remain the most famous collection of non-fungible tokens. At the height of the NFT craze and before the crypto winter, celebrities including Jimmy Fallon were rushing to buy and promote them. We even saw a set sell at Sotheby’s for a frankly baffling $24.4 million.

One of those who jumped on the bandwagon was Justin Bieber. He paid $1.29 million for monkey #3001 (top) in the collection, which, even when NFT prices soared in January, many said was too much. Undeterred, the “Baby” singer purchased another Ape a month later for the much more reasonable price of $400,000.

TerraUSD and support version Luna crashed in May, wiping out nearly $1 trillion from the cryptocurrency markets. Prices never recovered and investors received another blow earlier this month when crypto exchange FTX imploded, leading to lawsuits.

Justin Bieber bought this NFT for $444,000. We posted this photo of the same NFT for free. pic.twitter.com/wXM8VIdiNE — Market Rebellion (@MarketRebels) February 4, 2022

The turbulence had an impact on the value of NFTs. Decrypt reports that the price floor – the lowest price at which you can buy a version of a specific collection – for Bored Apes crashed to $60,000 following the FTX incident. It has improved slightly since then, but is still at $69,000, a far cry from the all-time high of $429,000 in April. Bieber’s two monkeys sit at the floor price, indicating that in the case of the $1.29 million jpg, he lost about 95% of his money in this investment.

Unlike most others affected by the crypto/NFT crash, Bieber is unlikely to be too upset about his loss, given that he is worth around $200 million.

Although many companies have recently moved away from NFTs, some have not moved away from non-fungible tokens. LG said in September it was bringing NFTs to its smart TVs so owners can discover, buy, sell and trade the “high-quality works of art” directly from the TVs. Elsewhere, Square Enix last month announced Symbiogenesis, a browser game for PC and mobile – the start of a franchise – that uses digital NFT art.