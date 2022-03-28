The Borgo Nuovo gymnasium named after the masters Calvaruso and Scuderi, but has been closed for 4 years

In the city of sports facilities reduced to the bone, it also happens that a gym that has been closed for work for four years is named after two masters of wrestling and judo such as Antonino Calvaruso and Vincenzo Scuderi. It happens with the heavy athletics facility in Largo Partinico, in Borgo Nuovo. But after the last inspection of the Fifth Council Commission of the Municipality, led by Rosalia Viviana Lo Monaco, a date for the reopening is in sight. “We hope that the next thirty days will be sufficient for the completion of the works, so that all the procedures for allocating the time slots of this renewed structure can be started,” said Lo Monaco after visiting the gym in recent days.

The plant is undergoing extensive renovations which have been interrupted several times. “Between bureaucratic fetters, replacements, missed appointments and complementary problems related to Covid – explains Lo Monaco – the works are clearly delayed compared to the initial planning, also because additions were necessary during construction which will certainly give added value to the structure. . The three rooms dedicated to heavy athletics (judo, weights, wrestling) are identified by different colors and, in a few days, will be set up with the equipment left stacked in another room, usually used for aerobic activity. the doors and the new bathroom furniture and changing rooms “. ComPa Aps has also been following the construction site for some time, an association that fights to redevelop and recover common spaces and which participated with the Fifth Commission in the inspection of the past few days. “The end of the works is scheduled for the end of April and, considering the technical times for testing, it is expected to be delivered by the end of June”, reads a post on Facebook.

The Borgo Nuovo gym was opened in the early ’70s and initially managed by the Coni, before passing under the aegis of the Municipality. For a long time the facility was a flagship of Palermo sport and a reference for the neighborhood. There they raised hundreds of athletes not only the masters Calvaruso and Scuderi, but also Ignazio Fabra, twice Olympic silver in the Greco-Roman fight in 1952 and 1956. Now the structure, after the green light of the Superintendency following the union determination in September 2021 born on proposal by the same director Lo Monaco of June 2021bears the name of the first two pioneers of the fight in Palermo, but to see someone on the mat again we will have to wait a little longer.