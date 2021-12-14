The boss forbids an intern from going to see her dying cat, and her colleagues resign in protest

He wanted to run home, to be with his dying cat. But her boss told her that cats are just animals and she wasn’t allowed to ask for permits unless it was the death of a human. One of the company’s employees tells the story on Reddit. A straw that broke the camel’s back given the already very tense situation: so at least a dozen other employees resigned in protest.

But let’s go in order: this American company, whose identity has not been disclosed, had already cut the salaries of employees “avoid making layoffs” (something like our corporate solidarity), but then the same company recorded record profits but the salaries remained the same and the promised 20 percent bonus did not even arrive.

According to the story posted on Reddit, the young intern’s mother called her upset to ask her to go to the vet immediately to greet her pet. Amid tears, the girl approached her superior to ask for a few days to process her loss, but did not receive the expected response: not only did she not speak to her privately, but denied her permission in the open space of in front of all colleagues.

The intern, despite the disappointment and the clear indication of her superior, nevertheless left the place to see her cat for the last time. Given what happened, those who told the story on social media then wrote: “I sent a company email saying I was about to resign and I highlighted what happened between the boss and the intern (even if I didn’t mention names) as a reason principal. Then immediately, like me, 10 people replied via email to ask me who the manager was and to avoid leaving a trace, I told him that in a few days most people would have known ».

After what happened, more than 20 people have submitted their resignations. But this does not seem to have pity the company which immediately closed their access to e-mails.

“I’m not sorry I started this thing because he is responsible for it is an idiot, but his family will suffer a severe blow because they can’t do anything besides using PowerPoint” wrote the man he found immediately after another one. work.

