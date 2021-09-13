The Boss, Macca and Jacko «United». The infinite 11 September of musical tributes

Musically speaking, 11 September 2001 certainly did not seem like a date destined to go down in history. Two major record releases by US artists scheduled for that day: Bob Dylan’s return after four years of silence, with the album Love and theft, and the triple (auto) celebratory live of progressive metal band Dream Theater.

In the end, however, even this last work, despite himself, will go down in history: the band withdraws it from sales in a hurry. Reason: the title Live Scenes from New York it referred to a cover, programmed months in advance, with the Towers engulfed by the flames of the Sacred Heart, that is the symbol of the Dream Theater themselves. When one says the curious coincidences of life. Faced with the risk of being disrespectful of the victims or, worse, of even passing for jettatori, we might as well go back: postponed exit, obviously with a different cover.

The race for tribute concerts

The tragedy of Ground Zero, however, enters the history of popular music above all for the memorial train that it brings with it. The first in chronological order is called America: a Tribute to Heroes, is dated 21 September, even organized by George Clooney, broadcast worldwide by television studios in New York, Los Angeles and London, but above all intended to raise funds for victims, firefighters and police department of the Big Apple with the Telethon formula. And with CDs and DVDs that immortalize him. Among the most famous performances, Neil Young performing the Lennonian for the first time Imagine, U2 with Dave Stewart and Natalie Imbruglia grappling with Walk on and above all Bruce Springsteen who composes for the occasion My city of ruins.

Macca’s answer

Paul McCartney, who on the day of the massacre was among the many travelers who were stranded at Jfk Airport due to the suspension of flights, also contributes in his own way: for 20 October at Madison Square Garden he organizes The Concert for New York with another memorable slew of superstars committed to the cause. David Bowie remakes the legendary in his own way America by Simon & Garfunkel, the old Who dust off Won’t get fooled again and Elton John expresses with I want love his desire for universal love. Intense the Salt of the Earth that Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, away from the Stones, bring as a dowry while the landlord goes on the safe side with Yesterday and then ad hoc devises Freedom. Also from here come out CDs and DVDs whose proceeds will go to charity.

What else can I give?

The day after the event organized by Sir Paul, at the RFK Stadium in Washington Dc it is replicated in a decidedly more pop style with United we stand: what more can I give?, where an old habitué of the singing charity stands: that Michael Jackson. He leads the chorus of superstars who wonder “What more can I give?” (literally: «What else can I give?». And it is really the case to ask oneself, considering the urgent recourse of those days to the formula of the benefit concert). Among the VIPs who join the game, Mariah Carey, Carole King and even true icons of the politically incorrect such as Aerosmith and James Brown, the latter even with a criminal record for violence against women.

The “Rise” of the Boss

Then there are the songs (and albums) directly dedicated to the massacre. In the sign of 11/9 it is for example The Rising, the 2002 album with which Bruce Springsteen returns to be accompanied by the historic E Street Band. Bon Jovi, from New Jersey as the Boss, puts some feeling into it Undivided, a patriotic rocker who doesn’t seem to mind George W. Bush. Although REM originates in Georgia, so are REM on their 2004 album Around the Sun they realize that, after the Towers collapse, leaving New York is never easy (hence the single Leaving New York). A somewhat hermetic tribute and, perhaps for this reason, less obvious than many other things that have been heard on the subject.