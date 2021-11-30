The Boss of Paranormal 2021, episodes, previews, when on air, Dmax

The new edition of the program conducted for the second consecutive year by Daniele Bossari.

The Boss of Paranormal 2021 comes with the management of the radio and tv host Daniele Bossari. We return to investigate the fascinating world of the supernatural and mystery in the new season of the program, which will be premiered on TV DMax channel 52 of digital terrestrial from Tuesday 30 November at 21:25.

The Boss of Paranormal 2021 from November 30th

Every day thousands of videos and photographic images are uploaded to the internet that seem to tell something incredible. A world “other” from the one we know in our daily life and which seems to be governed by extraordinary forces.

The “Boss”, who made the paranormal one of his passions, is here to accompany the viewer on a journey through phenomena and events apparently inexplicable, unraveling between frames and videos captured by surveillance cameras, simple smartphones or cutting-edge equipment: children capable of communicating with the afterlife, clouds populated by aliens, haunted hospitals and prisons, poltergeists, ghosts. Real testimonies or simple hoaxes? We will find out thanks to Daniele Bossari who will analyze contributions sent by Italian viewers, as well as from all over the world.

What is PIT and where is it filmed

The department is present in this second season PIT (Paranormal Investigation Team). This is the team of youtubers and ghost hunters who have been chasing “entities” for years hide from the naked eye, crossing stories and folk tales with the results of the most modern detectors and technological equipment.

Among the locations chosen to be the backdrop to the Boss’s narratives, evocatively immersed in a place on the edge of reality, theFormer Historical Prison of Busto Arsizio and the eighteenth century Villa Zari in Bovisio Masciago, on the outskirts of Milan.

Bets and broadcast

The Paranorma Boss is a program composed of 16 episodes each lasting one hour. It is a production MRK Productions for Discovery Italy. DMAX it is visible on channel 52 of the Digital Terrestrial, Sky channel 170, Tivùsat channel 28.