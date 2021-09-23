The boss of the Camorra Valentino Gionta has been arrested. He was with his mother in Cardano al Campo





Drug that even moved in ambulances to get it to the main drug dealing squares controlled by the Camorra, which suffered a severe blow after the arrests last night coordinated by anti-mafia district directorate of Salerno: 56 people in handcuffs accused of criminal association for the purpose of illicit drug trafficking, possession for the purpose of drug trafficking and illegal possession of clandestine weapons.

And the means of transport have played a fundamental role in triggering the handcuffs on some of the suspects who bear excellent names, just like Valentino Gionta born in 1983 (grandson of the homonymous class of 1953, himself a historical apical figure of the Camorra clan) arrested by the carabinieri of the Varese operations department who were monitoring his movements. Gionta was visiting her mother in Cardano al Campo: the carabinieri followed him to Milan to a restaurant and then arrested him.

With him in handcuffs, other members of the Camorra clan ended up with members of the historical families of organized crime in Campania. A type of criminal organization that in the past had already made a name for itself in the Cardano al Campo area where a real base for drug trafficking and dealing was operational, then dismantled by the Public Prosecutor’s Office in 2012.

Dismantled the foundations of the Camorra of Torre Annunziata in the north

Exceptional precautions characterized the operating modes and the regulation of communications between the affiliates precisely to evade the attention of the police (no telephone and reserving the indispensable remote communications for encrypted telematic channels).

The turnover linked to drug dealing was in the millions and the deliveries of the drug were carried out with various expedients, including “the repeated use of the ambulance as a safe means of transporting drugs on behalf of the association, given that one of the participants in the organization, a professional driver of this type of vehicles (placed today under house arrest), was purposely used as a courier and in fact went to deliver large batches of drugs, bringing on board even the unsuspecting sick (in one case a dialysis person), actually in need of assistance “, the Salerno magistrates write.

The operation, called “Delizia” (from the commercial activity, “delicious”, owned by the chief promoter of the association and his wife, a real logistical base for criminal conduct), has seen over 350 Carabinieri engaged, supported by helicopters, canine units and teams of the mobile organization and took place in the provinces of Salerno and Naples; it also provided for, in addition to the execution of precautionary measures, numerous personal and local searches against the arrested and other persons under investigation in a state of freedom in the context of the same investigation.

Of the 56 subjects arrested, 35 were placed in custody and the others placed under house arrest, all under investigation for various reasons.

The measure carried out is based on the results of an articulated investigative activity conducted by delegation of the Salerno District Prosecutor, starting from September 2020, by the Tenenza Carabinieri di Pagani (supported by the Territorial Department of Nocera Inferiore) against an organization dedicated to the wholesale and retail trade of large quantities of narcotic substances (especially cocaine, crack and hashish) both in the municipalities of Agro nocerinosarnese, and in numerous other municipalities in the province including Cava de ‘Tirreni, Amalfi, Battipaglia, Eboli and other minor ones.



