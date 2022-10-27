the boss of Universal and Vin Diesel dream of an all-female spin-off

Because vroom-vroom franchises aren’t exclusive to male characters, Vin Diesel and Universal Pictures want to develop a spin-off Fast & Furious 100% feminine.

Because nothing stops a franchise that continues to fill the cash drawers and that Fast and Furious seems to be the long-lived example that every studio fantasizes about, it’s no wonder producers want to continue to capitalize on the big-arm, big-car phenomenon. While the tenth (tenth!) opus is currently in production under the aegis of French director Louis Leterrier (who, as we recall, was hired to make up for Justin Lin’s abrupt departure at short notice), the conclusion of the adventures of Dom Toretto finally emerges at the end of the eleventh film.

But no question for the studio to let go of the goose that lays the golden eggs anytime soon. A first (and late) spin-off centered around the characters of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham (i.e., the flask and maousse Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw) was thus already born in 2019, and according to the president of Universal Pictures, it would seem that the latter served as the starting stone for another similar project.

Vin watches for royalties

In an interview given to Business Insiderproducer Donna Langley has in no way sought to hide her enthusiasm for a potential spin-off more focused on the female characters of the saga:

“I would love to see a Fast with women, and Vin Diesel too. We already have so many amazing female characters in our franchise, and now Brie Larson has joined the adventure and completes this incredible list perfectly. I would love to see we were doing an all-female Fast.”

Langley’s words therefore come to rekindle the flame of a project already mentioned many times in the past. Indeed, rumors circulating about the potential production of a female-focused spin-off of the franchise, which includes star actress Michelle Rodriguez but also Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Nathalie Emmanuel, and more recently , Oscar-winning actress and interpreter of Captain Marvel Brie Larson, have been going well for a few years now.

Girl Power

In 2019, Vin Diesel had thus announced via the comment section of his account instagram that screenwriters Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel), Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser) and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb RaiderCaptain Marvel) had been hired to write the famous spin-off, but since then, no news has been communicated on the project, which has never been officially validated by the studios.

However, it is not the intention that is lacking. Ludacris (who has been in the franchise since the second installment) and Jordana Brewster (who has been in it since the first film in 2001) have they too have already expressed their desire to see the project come to fruition. During an interview with the radio program SiriusXM in 2021, the latter had declared:

“The girls need their spinoff. That’s all this spin-off needs: strong women kicking ass. They deserve it“, argued the rapper and comedian. Then, to Brewster for having added: “That would be really cool. [ … ] We could even bring back Eva Mendez, who would be an incredible playmate. [ … ] We cross fingers.”

Despite this obvious enthusiasm, nothing has yet been announced by the studios in favor of the proposal. It will therefore be a question of taking one’s pain patiently before knowing more. Until then, the next Fast & Furious, FastXwill invest in dark rooms from May 24th.