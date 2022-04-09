The Boston Celtics figures who would miss the first round of the Playoffs for not being vaccinated against COVID-19

Due to not having the COVID-19 vaccine, there are two Boston Celtics stars who could not play against the Toronto Raptors for the NBA Playoffs.

For the year they have tended, this must be an unnecessary nightmare. boston celticsone of the hottest teams of the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA)could lose two essential players for the first round of the Playoffs.

Right now, with two games remaining in the regular season, the franchise sits third in the Eastern Conference with 50 wins and 31 losses. With milwaukee bucks (2nd) and Philadelphia 76ers (4th) the three positions following the pointer will be played, which will be Miami Heat.

The problem for the Celts arises if they end up in fourth position, where so far they have a one-win lead over the Sixers, who have three games remaining, against the Celtics’ two. There, the Coronavirus could be an important factor.

Fifth place belongs to Toronto Raptorswho will play against whoever is right in front of them, and that would cause problems, since in Toronto, Canada, the order not to let players who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 play was re-implemented.

Boston Celtics could be without two players in the Playoffs

According to reporter Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, the two players who are not vaccinated in Boston are Jaylen Brown and Al Horfordboth headlines. Right now they couldn’t play a playoff series in Toronto…