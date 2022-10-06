The bottleneck fringe is the most flattering change of look

if you have in mind

a look change. If the thing about passing the scissors is going through your head. If you want to give a new life to your mela and you don’t know how to do it without risking or failing, welcome. No dyes, the favorite option (and the most basic) is the famous clavicut. If you want to go one step further, you have to try the

bangs trend.

A few months ago we have signed a change of look that has become among the favorites of the famous. And we are not talking about cutting the length of the menela with radical proposals, but about adding a detail that is very flattering and with which not all dare: the bangs.

Jessica Chastain, Dakota Johnson, Lily Collins or Zoey Deschanel are some of the Hollywood actresses who in the last year have dared with a fringe in particular: the

bottleneck. And the reason is that it is a very flattering design with which to hit for sure.

Lily Collins with bangs. /



instagram



We are talking about a look that is characterized by having

short strands in the center and longer on the sides. A comfortable and easy to style fringe that is already one of the most outstanding trends for this fall along with golden copper and champagne tones.

«They combine the curtain fringe technique with the

baby bangcharacterized by shorter locks in the central part on the forehead, and longer ones open on the cheeks, ”explains Ismael De Felipe from his homonymous salon in the Salamanca district (Calle Padilla, 74).

In addition, it is a type of bangs with

a lot of historywe all remember having seen it in icons like Brigitte Bardot, Jane Birkin or Marianne Faithfull, but also today in Kristen Stewart, Margot Robbie or Elizabeth Olsen among many other actresses.

This

slightly paraded and it is a very thin fringe that is very subtle on the face and that achieves a sweetening effect on the features. For this reason, it is also a perfect change of look to add a rejuvenating touch to any image.

Video.



Stylish hairstyles perfect for letting your bangs grow



And it is that, Ismael De Felipe explains that this season «

more whole cuts arrive, more classic but not for that reason they have to be blocks, but rather these are full of movement. The most in-demand cuts in our salon are collarbone-length cuts with straight lines but not block cuts«.

In addition, the expert adds that “extra-long hair is falling behind, medium hair gaining ground and reserving long-grown short hair for those who like to go for a more daring look.” And yes, this is where this fashionable fringe has a place. Do you dare with him?