THE BOULEVARD OF LIFE – The best version of the attack against David Ortiz

Lpolitics harms everything; even what ultimately favors itself and the country itself, and I’ll explain myself.

The version offered by the national authorities about the attack against David, on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in a cocktail bar in the Santo Domingo Este municipality, was the least convincing and credible but the most convenient for all partiesincluding David Ortiz and the image of the country.

The explanation that David had been wounded by mistake, by the confusion of a clumsy assassin with advanced myopia hired for such purposes, It always seemed to one a brilliant exercise of creative talent by lawyers, officials and communication and image consultants, because in it the Dominican Republic did not appear as a country so insecure that even its most charismatic and beloved baseball player lives insecure.

In addition, the explanation ruled out the other widespread and credible version that referred to the fact that everything had happened because of the wounded ego of a friend of Ortiz, a businessman, launderer and already confessed drug trafficker in the alpha-male version, owner of an impressive history of violence, which made it possible to leave out of the journalistic and judicial equation the delicate issue of David’s bad company, which would have diminished his chances of entering the Hall of Fame.

Now, the journalistic version of the investigation led by former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis, who contradicts Dominican justice, appears in The Boston Globe, but the arrow is already in the air and David in the Hall of Fame, Thank God!

Political-judicial “Gadejo” aside, without a doubt the unbelievable official version was the best of all possible, for all parties: for the international image of the country, for the alleged mastermind, and, of course, for a David, Hopefully he has learned his lesson: not all bad companies are good, as Serrat’s “Bad Companies” are, whose friends “are criminals convicted of catching dreams on the fly (…) scoundrels who pat the ladies on the butt ”.

But beware! His friends are also “compliant people who come when they know I’m waiting. If death touches them, they hide / that friendship comes first for them”. (With regards to #lapeñadelosmuertosdehumbre).