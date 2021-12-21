THE BOURNE IDENTITY / On Rete 4 the film, a huge box office success

‘The Bourne Identity‘has grossed $ 214 million worldwide from an expenditure of $ 60,000, a true success at the box office. No award that counts for this film, but from now on the cinema of the third millennium will have to deal with Jason Bourne and his mysterious identity. Director of ‘The Bourne Identity’ the filmmaker Doug Liman, who is also an executive producer of the film, a director who has left excellent traces of himself in the golden world of Hollywood. We can remember Doug Liman in ‘Edge of Tomorrow Without Tomorrow’, with Tom Cruise and always with Cruise the excellent ‘Barry Seal An American Story’, or the recent dystopic movie ‘Chaos Walking’, with Tom Holland, from Spider Man Marvel version now screened in increasingly niche cinemas, a talent that must be cultivated and that with Liman has interpreted this excellent upcoming film. In the technical cast of the film we also find John Powell to the music. He is known for having participated in well-known movie soundtracks such as Face / Off, Z the Ant, Rat Race and many more.

The Bourne Identity, Network 4 film directed by Doug Liman

Starring in the role of Jason Bourne is actor Matt Damon, nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for the film directed by Clint Eastwood ‘Invictus The Invincible’, an actor typical in its essence for American cinema in which thriller and feeling, adventure and action are mixed for intricate and reflective plots. Matt Damon is unforgettable in Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘The Man of the Rain’, or in ‘The Talent of Mr. Ripley’ together with Gwyneth Paltrow, directed by Ridely Scott, together with his friend and very similar in acting fields Ben Affleck is on the big screens today with ‘The Last Duel’, a film that is expected to relaunch both. Alongside Damon, the German actress Franka Potente, also famous as a singer in her Germany, at the cinema to remember in ‘The Conjuring The Enfield case’, one of the best contemporary horror, or in ‘Luckily there is dad My Father ‘together with Erica Bana.

The Bourne Identity, the plot of the film: an unconscious fisherman

Let’s read the plot from The Bourne Identity. Giancarlo (Orso Maria Guerrini), is an Italian fisherman who is fished out in a state of unconsciousness off the tricolor coasts, in the Mediterranean Sea. In the back several bullets, on medical examination, and a subcutaneous microchip with personal bank details. Giancarlo begins the search for his identity, a long journey in a semi-unconscious state that will take him to Switzerland, to Zurich, where he finds a safe deposit box in his name with a lot of money and a name, Jason Bourne, a mysterious identity who wants him later in Paris. The mystery is deep, but the trail is worth following.

Video, the trailer for the film “The Bourne Identity”

