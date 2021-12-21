“The Bourne Identity”, the chapter of the plot that works the most – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





THE BOURNE IDENTITY

Network 4 at 21.25. With Matt Damon, Franka Potente and Clive Owen. Directed by Doug Liman. USA production 2002. Duration: 2 hours

THE PLOT

A fishing boat with an injured person on board (gunshot in the head) lands on a generally Italian beach. Man soon regains health. But not the memory. And he doesn’t understand why wherever he goes people he doesn’t know (better, doesn’t recognize) jump on him trying to mate him. With much amazement, however, Bourne realizes that he is not at all defenseless, that he is able to fight, instinctively, the assassins using the same weapons. A daily struggle for survival begins during which some truth is revealed. Bourne was a CIA killer: Anyone looking for him is obviously someone who hates the Agency. but also someone from the Agency playing the dirty game.

WHY SEE IT

Because it is the chapter of the Bourne saga that works the most. Mainly because the hero does not remember anything at the beginning and therefore almost at the mercy of any killer around. The subsequent episodes may have benefited from more valid direction, but there was no news. The forgetful Bourne did not know he was some kind of James Bond and therefore the suspense ran more.