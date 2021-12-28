THE BOURNE SUPREMACY / On Rete 4 the film of the saga, a great success at the box office

The Bourne Supremacy flows, the saga is well thought out and never suffers from weakness even after five films. In this second episode, everything turns out particularly well and even without receiving any prizes, the proceeds have been almost triple compared to the expenses incurred to shoot the feature film. The director of this film is the British filmmaker Paul Greengrass, a director who both at the cinema and on the small screen has enjoyed several successes with titles also loved by our audience. Among these we remember ‘The theory of flight’, ‘The Bourne Ultimatum – The return of the jackal’ and the spin off that we anticipated at the opening ‘Jason Bourne’, but we must not forget also ‘Captain Phillips – Offshore attack’, an adventure that sees Tom Hanks star or ‘Green Zone’ once again directing Matt Damon.

The Bourne Supremacy, Network 4 film inspired by Robert Ludlum’s novel ‘Double deception’

The Bourne Supremacy airs on Network 4 today, 28 December 2021, starting from 21.30. This is the second film in a saga about spy agent Jason Bourne, saga that includes four films and a spin off, all inspired by Robert Ludlum's novel 'Double deception'.

The role of Jason is entrusted to Matt Damon, actor of excellent qualities who never received the coveted award, the Oscar, nominated in this award as an actor for ‘Will Hunting – Rebel genius. At his side we also find Franka Potente, popular co-star in ‘Che – L’argentino’ and ‘Che – Guerriglia’.

The Bourne Supremacy, the plot of the film: isolating oneself to rebuild

And now let’s go read the plot from The Bourne Supremacy. Jason Bourne is trying to rebuild his life and needs to isolate himself from the world. For this reason, at the opening of the film, we find it in Goa, India, an ideal place to find yourself.

However, the action takes place in Berlin where the agent Pamela Landy, deputy director of the CIA, discovers a leak of news within the spy agency he manages, in particular the ‘Neski files’, a delicate software system that contains information vital to the world.

It is therefore necessary in action an agent able to move solitary and uncompromising with the CIA or other spy agencies, so Jason Bourne is the man chosen for this mission, of course. From the moment Bourne leaves India to solving the mystery, the adventure is full of twists and turns in which no one can trust anyone.

Video, the trailer for the film “The Bourne Supremacy”

