“The Bourne Ultimatum”: cast, plot and trailer

The third installment of the film saga with Matt Damon The Bourne Ultimatum Credit: © Universal

Lorenzo Di Palma



Third episode of the saga with Matt Damon directed in 2007 by Paul Greengrass, “The Bourne Ultimatum – Return of the Jackal” it won three Oscars and an award at the SAG Awards and was also a huge success with the public. Inspired by the novel “The return of the jackal” by Robert Ludlum, in Italy alone it grossed over 4.7 million euros in the first weeks of programming and 2.2 million euros in the first weekend at the cinema. In the film, the agent Bourne seeks revenge for the death of his partner and, above all, tries to understand who and why he wanted to erase his identity. Among the curiosities: the sequence shot in Tangier is an explicit homage by the director to the film by Gillo Pontecorvo“The Battle of Algiers”.

The Cast

Gender : Action

: Action Year: 2007

2007 Duration : 111 ‘

: 111 ‘ Movie director : Paul Greengrass

: Paul Greengrass Actors: Matt Damon, Julia Stiles, Scott Glenn, David Strathairn, Albert Finney, Daniel Bruhl

The plot

Jason Bourne is back. His anguish is always fueled by the need to know who and why he turned him into a killing machine by erasing his identity. Added to this is the desire to avenge the death of his partner. In this new chapter he shaves to the origins of Jason Bourne and discovers how the super spy was born, but in his path of awareness he must face former colleagues and new and deadly enemies.

The Trailer