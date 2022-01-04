The Bourne Ultimatum: how the film ends

How it ends The Bourne Ultimatum, the 2007 spy film starring Matt Damon, third episode of the Jason Bourne saga? Here is the answer.

The Bourne Ultimatum is the third chapter of the film series dedicated to Jason Bourne, famous character from Robert Ludlum’s novels played here by Matt Damon. Bourne is a CIA super spy, trained under a special program that has turned him into a highly effective assassin.

But all the events of the films of the saga revolve around his awareness and the consequent escape from the CIA, which must try to cover up the operation in which he was involved. Besides, Bourne also wants find out the truth about his past, of which he has no memory.

How The Bourne Ultimatum ends

In this film, the character who has the face of Matt Damon daringly comes into possession of important information regarding the Blackbriar Transaction, heir to Treadstone, the program he was trained in, and plans to make them public. For this reason, after many vicissitudes, he contacts the CIA executive Pamela Landy, with whom he agrees for the delivery, knowing her good will.

The meeting takes place, and Landy sends the documents to New York Times, just before Vosen finds out. Bourne must escape, chased by the killer who pursues him from London, but the protagonist manages to convince him not to fight. Vosen bursts in and shoots at Bourne, who in the meantime throws himself into the East River, without resurfacing: he is thus given up for dead, while Vosen and Hirsch go on trial for the revelations of New York Times.

Obviously, in the ending of The Bourne Ultimatum we discover that the protagonist’s body has never been found, and in fact we see Jason Bourne resurface and move away, disappearing again.

