The Bourne ultimatum The return of the jackal / On Rete 4 the film with Matt Damon

The Bourne ultimatum The return of the jackal, a Network 4 film directed by Paul Greegrass

The Bourne ultimatum The return of the jackal airs on Network 4 today, Tuesday 4 January 2022, starting from 21.30. This is a 2007 action movie released and produced by Universal Pictures. Directed by Paul Greegrass, nominated for the 2007 Academy Award for Best Director for United 93 for the same film, he won the BAFTA Award. The director has directed 10 films in his 23-year career. In addition to being a director, he is also a good writer, screenwriter and journalist. He made himself known to the public by writing and directing the film-truth The Murder of Stephen Lawrence which aired on the ITV television network.

The main actor is Matt Damon, winner of the 1998 Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Will Hunting Rebel genius. It must be remembered that the actor is also a good editor and screenwriter. In 1998 he won the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay Ever for Will Hunting in 2016 he gets another one again this time as Best Actor for Survivor: The Martian. In his curriculum there are also 2 awards he won at the Berlin Film Festival: in 1998 the Silver Bear Award again thanks to Will Hunting and in 2007 the Silver Bear Award for the best artistic contribution for The good Shepherd: The shadow of power. In the cast we also find other performers such as: Julia Stiles, Paddy Considine and Chris Cooper.

The Bourne ultimatum The return of the jackal, the plot of the film: in London for …

Let us dwell on plot from The Bourne ultimatum The return of the jackal. Bourne has the CIA following him constantly, unnoticed heads to London because he has to meet Simon Ross, a well-known reporter holding information regarding Treadstone. The two are unable to exchange any words because Ross is eliminated by a hitman, at this point Bourne takes possession of the informant’s bag, reads the contents of the documents and discovers a new lead, always on alert he leaves for Madrid. Meanwhile, Neal Daniels’ life is also in danger, in fact he must flee because the CIA has discovered a connection between him and Ross.

Once he arrives in Madrid Bourne meets Nicky Parsons who decides to help him in the search for Daniels, who from the latest information in his possession is hiding in Morocco in Tangier. Jason is on the brink of uncovering the truth after meeting his former mentor, but he has to hurry as Noah Vosen has hired a hitman to take out Daniels before he can speak and reveal important information to Bourne.

Nicky and Jason are tracked down by the hitman and run away, Vosen reveals impressive facts to Pamela Landy. Tired and disappointed, Bourne decides to close the matter with Vosen and Landy and after finding out where they are hiding, he forces the woman to tell the truth about her identity. Meanwhile, Hirsch arrives in town, a well-known psychologist who asks Vosen to let him meet Bourne. While Jason has visions that put him in crisis, Landy no longer wants to be under the authority of Vosen and gets in touch with the New York Times.

Video, the trailer for the film “The Bourne ultimatum The return of the jackal”

