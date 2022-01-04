The Bourne Ultimatum, Tuesday 4 January on TV sequel to the saga with Matt Damon: plot, cast and curiosities

On Tuesday 4 January 2022 the Jason Bourne saga is back on TV. After the successes of “The Bourne Identity” and “The Bourne Supremacy”, the film lives its third episode with “The Bourne Ultimatum”In which Matt Damon, with his talent, thrilled millions of cinema viewers.

The Bourne Ultimatum, the plot of the sequel

The third episode of the Jason Bourne saga directed by Paul Greengrass in 2007 it is inspired by the novel The Return of the Jackal by Robert Ludlum. After the first two episodes Jason returns with his anguish fueled by the need to know who and why turned him into a killing machine by erasing his identity.

Bourne’s life is also fueled by the desire to avenge the death of his partner. In this new chapter we go back to the origins of Jason Bourne and discover how the super spy was born, who in his path of awareness must face former colleagues and new and lethal enemies.

Paul Greengrass and Matt Damon, the two “protagonists” of The Bourne Ultimatum

The Bourne Ultimatum, the cast

To compose the cast of the film directed by Greengrass in 2007 there is the protagonist Matt Damon, in the role of Jason Bourne, and more. Julia Stiles it’s Nicky Parsons, Scott Glenn it’s Ezra Kramer, David Strathairn is Noah Vosen.

Albert Finney plays the role of Dr. Albert Hirsch and Daniel Bruhl that of Martin Kreutz.

The Bourne Ultimatum, curiosities and where to see it

The film, produced in 2007, only grossed in Italy in the first weeks of programming 4.7 million euros and 2.2 million euros in the first weekend at the cinema.

The film, in addition to having found success in cinemas, was also awarded by critics. Thanks to the work of Greengrass and actor Damon, “The Bourne Ultimatum” won two Oscars: one for the best editing and the other for the best sound editing.

There is no shortage of tributes to cinema within the Greengrass project: the sequence shot in Tangier is in fact an explicit homage to Gillo Pontecorvo’s film “The Battle of Algiers”.

In Italy, moreover, the film is subtitled “the return of the jackal” where the jackal is Bourne’s main antagonist in Ludlum’s novels.

To see “The Bourne Ultimatum” just tune in on Rete4 at 21.25.