the boxer diet to maintain your physique

On Saturday, May 7, they will meet at the ring the Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez and the Russian Dmitry Bivol. In the fight, one of the most anticipated by the fans of this sport, the title for the WBA Semi-Complete World Championship is at stake.

As confirmed at a press conference held in March, this battle will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

🇲🇽 It’s official! #CaneloBivol

I will fight this coming May 7th against Dmitry Bivol for the WBA World Championship at 175 lbs. Soon we will confirm the venue. 🇺🇸 It’s happening! #CaneloBivol

I will fight this upcoming May 7th against Dmitry Bivol. pic.twitter.com/9K0IBCMHXD — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) February 25, 2022

In his preparation for this fight, the Mexican boxer has followed a diet to maintain his physical condition and be ready to return to the 175-pound category, in which he has not fought since 2019.

In an interview granted to ESPN, The athlete assured that he has tried to follow a vegetarian diet, prior to the meeting. “The truth is that I’m not very complicated when it comes to food, I adapt a lot, I adapt quickly and it’s not something that I grabbed like that and that I left everything I ate before a fuck**, no,” he said during the interview.

“All week I try to eat what is vegan and if one day I eat something else, meat, chicken, whatever, I have no problem, but I do try to keep eating vegan all week,” Álvarez added.

In addition, he stated that his body has responded well to the change in his diet, he even assured that he highly recommends it.

What does the vegetarian diet consist of?

The first thing is to be clear that there is no single vegetarian diet, this can vary according to the foods that are included and excluded from the diet, as explained by the Mayo Clinic health institution.

In addition, the portal pointed out the main types of vegetarian diets and how they differ between them. A first type of diet is the lactovegetarian, which consists of a diet that eliminates the intake of beef, chicken, fish and eggs. Likewise, foods that are composed of these ingredients are excluded. Instead, the consumption of milk and its dairy products, such as cheese, yogurt, butter, is maintained.

For their part, ovovegetarian diets are characterized by excluding more foods, such as beef, chicken, shellfish and dairy products. According to the Mayo Clinic, the difference of this type of vegetarianism is that it preserves the eggs in the diet.

Lacto-ovo vegetarian diets allow the consumption of dairy and eggs, but eliminate the intake of meat. Another type of vegetarian diet is the pescetarian diet, which differs by maintaining the consumption of fish, while excluding other meats, eggs and different dairy products.

Finally, the strictest regimen of vegetarianism is veganism, a diet that stands out for excluding more products than any other: it eliminates beef, chicken, fish, eggs, dairy products, as well as foods that have these ingredients.

It should be clarified that some people follow a more flexible diet, called semi-vegetarian or flexitarian, which consists of a diet that consists mainly of plants and vegetables, but maintains regular consumption of meat, dairy, eggs, chicken and fish, according to the explanation from the Mayo Clinic.

Is it good to follow a vegetarian diet?

The benefits associated with a vegetarian diet are several, including that it helps reduce the risk of obesity; improve the quality of the diet, since more plant-based foods are included; Likewise, the chances of suffering certain diseases are reduced, due to the increase in the intake of vegetable proteins.

Nevertheless, It is important to keep in mind that to enjoy the different benefits related to vegetarianism, it is key to ensure that the diet contains all the essential nutrients that the body requires. Also, this should be accompanied by regular physical activity and other healthy habits.

Before undergoing any type of diet, it is essential to consult health professionals, to receive the precise indications according to each particular case.