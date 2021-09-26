the boxer lands on Onlyfans

Dario Socci is gifted? The gossip goes crazy on the Net after some of her underwear shots that have teased the erotic fantasies of her wild and numerous gay admirers and fans. The 33-year-old boxer from Salerno and a militant in the welterweight category really surprised everyone with his arrival on Onlyfans.

Dario Socci – Photo: Facebook

For a few hours also The Italian Trouble has been present on the well-known platform of videos and photos without veils for an adult audience. This entertainment service was born in 2016 in London in the UK and works by subscription. The creators of this content, mostly very spicy and daring, can earn money from users who subscribe to their content, the so-called “fans”.

Only last month Dario Socci had launched a heartfelt appeal to his ex fiancée, the ex shipwrecked VIP of the Island of the famous and ex Bonas di Avanti another Paola Caruso, from the pages of the weekly DiPiù: “I want a second chance. I cannot be a father and I cannot be a good partner. I remain a good person, a reliable man who will keep thinking of you and will always be there if you need him. Who will love you again, if you want. But not immediately, because first I have to think about my career. Are you ready to wait for me and give us a second chance one day? “.

Onlyfans and vip: a perfect combination

Onlyfans continues to make converts among models, TV personalities, influencers, sportsmen and former tronisti of Men and women. After the former suitor and ex tronista of the classic throne as well as entrepreneur and influencer Alessio Lo Passo also two other former tronists, Mariano Catanzaro and Lucas Peracchi, landed on the platform of video And photo without veils for an adult audience. Recently, the former suitor of Men and Women, showgirl and sports commentator Marika Fruscio has also landed on Onlyfans in addition to the bombastic influencer Federica Pacela and the red light actress Priscilla Salerno. Even the Queen of Pop, Madonna, he would have winked at Onlyfans… and now Dario Socci has landed too!