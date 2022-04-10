the boxing gym that makes suburban youth dream

In seventh place in the national ranking which counts 1000 companies affiliated to the boxing federation, 11 titles in the Italian championships, 20 national tournaments, 6 European medals – in four different categories – 7 professional boxers, the champion Mirko Carbotti and the look towards Turkey for the European championships.

These are the numbers of the Roma Boxe Torre Angela company, which has been present for about ten years in one of the neighborhoods on the eastern outskirts of the city, in the Roma VI delle Torri Municipality, with various activities, from boxing to dance.

“We often meet young people who need a guide, a stimulus, a motivation to emerge and leave – then satisfied – an incorrect lifestyle. Many have succeeded, we continue to work hard to make it happen again ”, explained to our notebooks Roberta Viti, president of the company based in the Arcacci area.

From the youth Olympics to participation in the world championships, the suburban gymnasium, under the guidance of Viti and the collaboration of maestro Alessandro El Moety, collected medals from the national championship with a young athlete of only 13 years old, Anthony El Moety.

“At least 13 of our boys are taking part in important preparations, also called to retire now for the next regional, Italian and European championships which will take place in August in Turkey” concluded Viti.