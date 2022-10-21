the boy who claims to be the reincarnation of a dead woman

Practically since he was born, Luke Ruehlman claims to be the reincarnation of an adult woman who died in a fire in 1993.

The case became world famous when the boy was just five years old. Ruehlman insists that it is called Pam since he was two.

This completely puzzling fact was confirmed by his mother Erika in dialogue with Ohio’s Fox 2 and in a documentary that covered the case.







Luke Ruehlman lived with his family in Cincinatti, Ohio.

As reported at the time by international media such as The Huffington Post, Luke explained to his parents who Pam was months after he began to act strangely.

On that revealing day, the little boy told them: “I used to be (Pam), but I died and went to heaven. I saw God and then finally God pushed me down and I was a baby and you called me Luke”.

The alleged evidence

The child’s family claims to have reliable evidence that his son actually said what he said and, moreover, that what he said is real.







The best known photo of who would be Pam Robinson.

These have to do with certain information from Pam’s private life that Luke often reveals when the woman “takes over” him.

For example, Ruehlman one day told her mother that she took the train to Chicago (a city she had never been to) or that “when I was a child I had black hair” and “earrings”.

After hearing her son’s claims, Erika began to investigate and realized that there once existed an African-American woman named Pam Robinson who died along with 18 people in a fire at Chicago’s Paxton Hotel nearly 30 years ago.







Firefighters working on the Chicago fire in which Pam died.

a famous case

The paranormal investigations TV show “The Ghost Inside My Child” investigated the case.

There they showed Luke photos of different women including Pam and made him choose which one he thought was Robinson. The boy did not hesitate: pointed to the face of the woman who claims to be.

This led Erika to contact Pam’s family and learn more details. After her meeting with the Robinsons she discovered that her son is a fan of Stevie Wonder and the keyboard as was the deceased woman of approximately 30 years.







Pam died in 1993 when she was 30 years old.

Taking into account that Luke’s case became famous approximately seven years ago, it is contemplated that the current age of the child would be between 10 to 12 years.

