the boy who was attacked rejects the invitation of the Portuguese – Prensa Libre

“ Why should my child travel to Old Trafford? Why would a Blue want to go see a Red Devil? I have nothing to say to him,” said Sarah Kelly, Jake’s mother.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains at the center of controversy. Jake Harding, the little fan he assaulted at Goodison Park, rejected the invitation that the Portuguese made him to meet him and to apologize in person.

After the incident that occurred after Manchester United’s defeat against Everton, Cristiano Ronaldo He posted on Instagram, where he has more than 425 million followers, an apology for the boy whose cell phone he had taken.

“It is never easy to manage your emotions in difficult times like the ones we are experiencing. However, we must always be respectful, have patience and set an example for young people who love this beautiful sport. I would like to apologize for my moment of anger and if possible, I would like to invite that fan to come and watch a match at Old Traffordas a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship”, said CR7.

The response to that invitation was not long in coming. The fan’s mother spoke to local media and reported Jake’s response: “How can you talk about sportsmanship and do that to a 14-year-old. That’s not sportsmanship at all. If it was genuine, I think he should have turned around at the time of the incident, picked up Jake’s phone and said ‘sorry’. These are not my words, they are my son’s.”

Sarah added: “He was more affected by the situation than I was and decided he doesn’t want to go to Manchester and he doesn’t want to meet Cristiano Ronaldo“.

In addition to the invitation being bluntly rejected, The Sun newspaper reported that CR7 will no longer be an ambassador for the NGO Save The Childrendue to the same incident.