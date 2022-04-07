The boycott of JK Rowling that puts Hogwarts Legacy in check

Lhe story is cruel and replete with examples of fans turning against the author of the beloved work. In this case we are talking about the entire Harry Potter universe, created from scratch by the thinking mind of the British writer JK Rowling, who has experienced a series of controversies that have earned her names related to transphobia.

This phenomenon is closely related to Hogwarts Legacy, the next video game developed by Avalanche Software and distributed by Warner Bros.. This “open world” title will be released in 2022 and bases its entire universe on the work written by JK Rowling, whom fans of the franchise would not have special affection for certain statements, which could cause a delivery boycott.

Is JK Rowling trans-exclusive? The controversy is revived in networks

Putting aside the culture of cancellation and the relative freedom of expression that has been offered to JK Rowlingit should be noted that this story of mass hatred began with some statements by the British writer in which she expressed a very simple idea, which biological sex exists.

This earned him a series of accusations related to alleged transphobia, and we are all aware of the power that this current of opinion has, especially in social networks. Yes OK this point of view does not have to be the majority, it gains strength over time and its approaches can become dangerous for the future of the Potter franchise.

Fans raise a boycott of Hogwarts Legacy if JK Rowling is linked to the project

The Potterheads aligned with this current of opinion would be proposing a complete boycott of all the works of the Harry Potter saga in which its creator (JK Rowling) is going to receive money. That is why different relatively amateur brands have been founded that develop products from the aforementioned universe, always outside the Warner Bros.

Returning to the gaming sector, Hogwarts Legacy may not have the massive reception that Warner Bros expects at Christmas 2022, since a large part of the fandom would be more concerned with preventing any passive and/or active income from JK Rowling. From the Queer to the Terf, going through a ‘new’ concept called transinclusion.

Hogwarts Legacy include transgender characters

The reality is that the images shown of Hogwarts Legacy in the State of Play on March 17, 2022 surprised locals and strangers, for a quality above expectations. Until then, we only knew of various postponements in its date and we barely had a dozen photographs with which to quench our curiosity.

However, and fully countering the accusations against JK Rowling as a supposed transexclusive, in Hogwarts Legacy players will be able to create transgender heroes. At the beginning of the game, when creating our character, we can choose between man, woman or transas confirmed by sources close to the development of the video game in January 2022.