the boyfriend is the Italian Andrea Iervolino?

Save your tears for another day. Here, Selena Gomez may have followed the advice of her ex The Weeknd (who would have dedicated the song to her) deciding to postpone the tears to another day. No confirmation, only some photos published by Daily Mail but Selena may have a new boyfriend (Italian, attention) and a good reason to smile.

The paparazzi event on the 4th of July weekend in which all of America celebrates Independence between barbecues and fireworks: among Selena’s loved ones with whom to celebrate the big day, too Andrea Iervolino, the Italian producer with which she had already been spotted two years ago, always in the summer between Rome and Capri for the celebrations of her birthday number 27 super documented on Instagram (just as on the other side of the ocean, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin came out of the closet, memories ?).

A trip on the Leight Star yacht docked in Los Angeles for Selena & Friends in which the presence of Andrea, with whom Selena collaborated in 2016 in the film, did not go unnoticed on the radar of the English tabloid In Dubious Battle by James Franco (produced by Iervolino and in which Gomez starred) forming a special friendship. He, 33, originally from a family of humble origins from Cassino in the province of Frosinone, managed to grab the American dream and become one of the most successful and sought-after film producers in the industry. Together with Monika Bacardi he founded AMBI entertainment, then the Iervolino Studio project and TATAU were born, an on-demand platform that offers films, music and sports videos to which the former Disney star also collaborated. To date he has made almost 100 films with all the biggest Hollywood stars and has even managed to get Pope Francis (the real one) to act in a film in one of his films.

Selena has been officially single since the end of her relationship (chapter II) with Justin Bieber in 2018 and Andrea has always been a “constant presence” in her life since 2016. In fact, 2019 was not the first year in which Gomez spent her birthday with Iervolino: the two also spent the artist’s 26th birthday together with a party on a yacht. “Romance or just friends?” Asks the Daily Mail and we are all listening.

