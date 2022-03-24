The Boys actress was physically assaulted for her Asian origin

Since the start of the pandemic, hate crimes against the Asian population have increased in the United States, due to the Chinese origin of the Covid-19 virus.

Despite the fact that two years have passed these attitudes still continue, this is how actress Karen Fukuhara, who plays Kimiko in the Prime Video series, The Boys, was able to experience it in the first person.

Fukuhara through his Instagram account shared his story about the attack. “A man hit me from behind on the head. He came out of nowhere, we hadn’t had eye contact before the attack.” The actress added that she did not want to confront her assailant as it was not worth the risk.

While this is not the first time she has suffered discrimination, it is the first time someone has physically assaulted her. “This is the first time I have been physically harmed, although I have received racial slurs and hurtful actions in the past.”

He also assured that he decided to share the story on his Instagram in order to raise awareness about this type of event, since “he has many multiracial friends who have no idea that this type of thing happens to regular people, every day.”

Finally he reflected on why the aggressors act in this way. “I know I was lucky, that he could have come back and hit me again. This experience has led me to think about taking self-defense classes, but why do we victims have to think about this? What is the satisfaction that aggressors get from hitting women, Asians and the elderly?”

A number of celebrities have thrown their support behind Fukuhara, including fellow The Boys star Chace Crawford, model and actress Olivia Munn, and designer Jasmine Chong.