The Boys add a major star of The Walking Dead

As soon as the third season of The Boys began, Prime Video confirmed that the story would have a fourth season. Filming recently began in Canada, with much of the cast returning. Now comes the first surprise and it is that the arrival of a star of The Walking Dead is confirmed, Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

As reported by Deadline, Jeffrey has been booked as a recurring guest star and details of the character are being kept under the strictest of secrecy. This incorporation supposes a new meeting with the showrunner Eric Kripkewith whom Dean Morgan has previously worked with on The CW’s acclaimed series Supernatural, where he played the Winchester brothers’ father, John.

The first official image of the beginning of filming of the S4.

Kripke recently revealed his attempts to have the participation of the actor who gives life to Negan in The Walking Dead. “Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a super fan of the show, so he and I are talking. We’re trying to figure something out for season four. Nothing finalized yet, but he and I are chatting and emailing and seeing what we can make it work with his busy schedule. So keep an eye out for that”, Erik had advanced to E! News.

Jeffrey’s addition also marks the arrival of a second Supernatural star, the first being Jensen Ackles. The actor played the satirical version of Marvel’s Captain America, Soldier Boy. It only remains that Jared Padalecki is summoned to have a complete meeting of the Winchesters in The Boys.

As for what’s next for Dean Morgan, the actor is waiting for the premiere of the third part of season 11 of The Walking Dead, which will mark the end of the series. Fortunately, Negan’s story will continue, as the character is getting a spin-off alongside Lauren Cohan’s Maggie, titled Isle of the Dead.

