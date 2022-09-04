Entertainment

The Boys add a major star of The Walking Dead

As soon as the third season of The Boys began, Prime Video confirmed that the story would have a fourth season. Filming recently began in Canada, with much of the cast returning. Now comes the first surprise and it is that the arrival of a star of The Walking Dead is confirmed, Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

As reported by Deadline, Jeffrey has been booked as a recurring guest star and details of the character are being kept under the strictest of secrecy. This incorporation supposes a new meeting with the showrunner Eric Kripkewith whom Dean Morgan has previously worked with on The CW’s acclaimed series Supernatural, where he played the Winchester brothers’ father, John.

