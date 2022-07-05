The Boys and 9 Other Serious Shows That Made Musical Episodes

fans of The boys on Amazon Prime were teased with a musical episode and viewers were eager to see who exactly would sing. Many have speculated that the notoriously quiet Black Noir would sing, or even the entire cast. However, trailers promoting the episode revealed two characters Kimiko and Frenchie singing and dancing, and the suspicions were confirmed once the show aired.

Many serious shows have taken on the musical tradition, taking advantage of cast members who are trained singers or have Broadway backgrounds. For the public, it’s a treat to see their favorite sing and to discover new talents among the cast of their favorite shows.

The episode “The Last Time to Look Back on This World of Lies” gave fans a fun musical number from Kimiko and Frenchie. As Kimiko lies in a hospital bed recovering from the Soldier Boy explosion, she and Frenchie enjoy Judy Garland’s film Crazy girl. She turns to Frenchie and in a hesitant voice, says the words “I got rhythm”. Then she leaps out of bed and Frenchie takes her hand to dance and sing along to the rest of the song in a Broadway-worthy rendition.

Fans interpreted the sequence as a look at Kimiko’s desire for a normal life – and indeed the actress confirmed the musical was a dream sequence in an interview with IGN. While some might think it’s out of place for a show like The boys to have such a heartfelt and serious scene, you could say it’s very much in Kimiko’s character. She is repeatedly shown to possess a childlike wonder, and she plays the piano, displaying an interest and skill in music.

The Fringe the episode “Brown Betty”, named for Walter Bishop’s use of marijuana in the episode, features many cast members singing popular songs from the past. As Olivia searches for Peter, who disappeared after learning he was actually from another universe, Walter explains to his niece what is going on. He ends up describing the episode’s events as taking place in the 1940s, with Olivia being a detective and Peter being a man who got away with Walter’s heart of glass.

The episode was part of Fox’s Joy inspired musical week titled “Fox Rocks”. Fringe was a very sci-fi inspired show, and quite serious at times, so fans probably wondered how the musical elements could add to the show in any way. But the mixed-theme episode, which also had the black look as a framing device, went surprisingly well with the music.

This fictionalized dramatization of Dr. Phil’s early career as a jury expert featured a musical episode featuring actor Christopher Jackson. In it, his character Chunk falls asleep and dreams of picking up his daughter from the airport. He begins singing the lyrics to “It’s A Shame” by The Spinners, perfectly summing up his fears about his tumultuous relationship with his daughters.

Many fans of Bull was perhaps surprised when Chunk suddenly started singing for no apparent reason. But Christopher Jackson is widely known for his role as Washington in Hamilton. He also played the role of Benny in In the heightsarguably one of the top 10 musicals of 2022.

In the episode “Tinker, Tenor, Doctor, Spy”, the ship’s doctor dreams of singing the opera piece La Donna É Mobile for the crew. As the song continues, Tuvok begins to show symptoms of Pon Farr, and the Doctor alerts Paris via improvised lyrics to throw a hypospray on him to subdue Tuvok. The plan works and the crew erupts in applause as Tuvok collapses and the Doctor finishes his piece.

The scene is another reminder that The Doctor is more than just a hologram – that he’s complex enough, or human enough, to one day dream and make him some sort of hero of his fantasies. Robert Picardo, the actor who plays The Doctor, is actually a classically trained singer and has sung several times on Star Trek: Voyager, including in a notable scene with actress Jeri Ryan, who plays Seven of Nine.

In the episode “The Studio Job”, the gang infiltrates a music company, with Elliot and Parker acting as musicians. While Parker took on a fake persona from Bjork, Eliot became a country singer. As Eliot sings his song Thinking of You, Hardison notices that his voice-changing software isn’t working. Nathan replies that it’s not necessary, implying that Eliot, one of the best Leverage characters, is already good at music.

The popular show about leverage for the little guy had a surprise singer among them, Christian Kane. Fans who dig a little will find he’s used his vocal talents in many of his roles, including as a guest star on Supernatural, and has two albums to listen to.

In this love themed episode of 911 titled “Buck, Actually,” viewers are in for a treat when Maddie and Chimney start singing karaoke. Their harmonizing was a cute hint of their impending relationship status, with a distraught Buck in the background starting his own relationship with a TV reporter. As Maddie and Chimney sing “Islands in the Stream”, the TV reporter calls Maddie Chimney’s girlfriend. Buck denies this, saying they were just friends, despite looking a lot like a couple in love.

Seeing Maddie and Chimney sing was a big moment for #chaddie shippers. The actress who plays Maddie, Jennifer Love Hewitt, actually released two studio albums and collaborated with Earth, Wind and Fire on the song “One World” when she was a kid. She then voiced Madellaine in Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame II, singing for the number “I’m Gonna Love You (Madellain’s Love Song)”. She even recorded a song for the movie I still know what you did last summer.

RST had a talented voice actress among the cast Candice King, who played Caroline Forbes, one of Elena’s best friends. In the episode “The House Guest”, Caroline forces the Mystic Grill band to let her sing the song “Eternal Flame” so she can tell Matt how she really felt about him. She impresses the crowd with her voice and Matt kisses her on stage, to cheers from the crowd. The character later sings in future episodes from time to time.

Many fans probably scoured the internet to see if it was really Candice singing – and it was! The actress is a professional singer and her album It’s always the innocent was popular in Japan in 2008. She also toured with Miley Cyrus as a dancer and backup vocalist on her Best Of Both World Tour.

In its final season, Code Black had a little fun with a musical episode featuring a patient who hallucinated in the ER while singing and dancing. Staff at Angels Memorial Hospital began a rendition of Hozier aptly titled “Angel of Small Death & The Codeine Scene.” The entire production is dazzling, and it was fun for viewers to wait and point out their favorite character doing jazz hands or even tango dancing.

In an interview with tv guide, series creator Michale Seitzman clarified that all of the filming was done in a single day. Apparently, Marcia Gay Harden, who played Dr. Leann Rorish (or “Dad”) as Angel’s memorial doctor, broke her toe on set the night before. Nonetheless, she sings and dances (as does the entire cast) for this musical and they knocked it out of the park.

In one of the last episodes of the series, Dean meets an old hunting companion named Lee. Lee mocks Dean for singing on stage, saying he can’t lip sync until no one is watching, and Dean joins him. They both sing “Good Ole Boys”, and Dean receives a standing ovation from the crowd.

fans of Supernatural will remember all the times Jensen Ackles lip-synced in snippets, but they were blown away when the actor really let loose in this episode. Supernatural has had its fair share of silly episodes that break up the show’s more serious tone, but this one got fans toe-tapping. Since the announcement of The Winchestersfans will be delighted to see Dean Winchester again, as well as other characters.

“Once More, With Feeling” showed Buffy patrolling a graveyard. She begins to sing as she fights enemies, preventing a sacrifice. The next day, she realizes that everyone in town is being forced to sing and reveal their truths. The culprit ends up being a demon named “Sweet”, who relishes the fact that those who sing too long end up burning to death.

Many of the songs in this episode are reminiscent of early 2000s pop hits, but others vary by genre, including Spike’s rock ballad “Rest in Peace,” Michelle Trachtenberg’s instrumental ballet number, and the jazzy “What You Feel” by Sweet. The entire cast did their own singing and dancing, a huge feat considering they practiced and learned their roles between filming other buffy the vampire slayer episodes.

