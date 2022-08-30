The Boys cast Jeffrey Dean Morgan for mystery role

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is the new great signing of TheBoys, whose fourth season has just started filming. The actor, star of The Walking Dead, reunite with Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy in the Amazon fiction), assuming a meeting between two of the protagonists of the successful Supernatural.

Dean Morgan playing a recurring character on TheBoys but we don’t know anything else

Amazon Studios has confirmed that Jeffrey Dean Morgan play a recurring character in TheBoysbeing one of the stars of the fourth season, although no further details have been revealed. His character remains a true mystery. Morgan was one of the great assets of Supernatural, a series already completed on The CW, playing John Winchester, the demon-hunting father of Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki), a tutor in charge of teaching the family business to his two sons after a demon killed his wife and mother. Interestingly, Jim Beaver, adoptive father in the aforementioned series, also carries in TheBoys from the first season giving life to Robert Singer.







Morgan’s case is very curious, since since 2020 he has publicly expressed his enthusiasm for TheBoysaccepting the offer of showrunner Eric Kripke to join a season if it was available in terms of schedule. The actor is currently starring in the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead from AMC as the villain deny, and will soon star alongside Lauren Cohan in the spinoff The Island of Dead. It seems that after Watchmen, Morgan returns to the world of superheroes through the front door.

TheBoys It is broadcast exclusively through Prime Video. The fourth season does not have a release date.



