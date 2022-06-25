“The boys”: ‘Herogasm’ mocked Gal Gadot and the time she sang for peace | Amazon Prime Video | Cinema and series

The third season of “Theboys”, now available on Prime Video, has fans delighted. The world with superheroes would not be as they paint it in Marvel and DC productions, but few believed that it would reach the impudence and crudeness exposed in the new chapters.

The sixth episode of the plot, ‘Herogasm’, began with a parody of the time Gal Gadot sang “Imagine” in 2020. In that viral video, the Wonder Woman interpreter tried to send encouragement to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he was the target of ridicule and criticism.

In “The: boys” 3×06 we saw the superhero Depp talking about the chaos that Soldier Boy left in his wake. In order to generate confidence and security in the population, he begins to sing this song after a message of support.

For the occasion, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Elizabeth Banks, Rose Byrne, Josh Gad and Patton Oswalt, Kumail Nanjiani and Aisha Tyler participated, and fans were quick to recognize them as part of this great joke.

What does Gal Gadot think about the controversy of her viral video?

“It is funny. The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it reached the United States in the same way. I saw where everything was going. But the video was premature. It wasn’t the right time and it wasn’t the right thing. It was in bad taste. All intentions are pure, but sometimes you don’t hit the nail on the head, do you?” the actress told InStyle.

