The Boys Marcor, Paolini, Storti and Tirabassi, Chris Pratt against aliens, Mastandrea and Golino in the land of their children: a guide to movies in cinemas, on Sky, Netflix, Prime Video and other digital platforms

Romantic, cheerful nostalgia. At the start, the story of a lively band of the seventies, the Boys of the title, on the verge of regaining popularity and comfort by selling off their ideals. Let’s call it vintage comedy (what’s wrong?). Autumn representation of the second chance: an opportunity to find oneself and settle accounts with the past. With a direction that Davide Ferrario fills with good ideas and a group of unsettling chemistry interpreters but ultimately functional to the project: Marco Paolini, Giovanni Storti, Neri Marcor and Giorgio Tirabassi. Different backgrounds, different human types. Several expressive shades.

The former handsome and damned Joe (Paolini), Carlo (Storti), Bobo (Tirabassi) and Giacomo (Marcor) have long since abandoned their careers. They hold hands thanks to music, but age advances and with it the ailments, the uncertainties, the regrets. They meet once and for all in the place that Giacomo, the youngest, runs with his wife Miriam. They play recalling the formidable time that was and that the documentary maker Ferrario takes with taste through evocative images of the period. Each has taken its own path, common friendship a fixed point. Joe does perineal gymnastics and waits in terror for the results of a prostate exam. Carlo became a respectable notary and is the grandfather to the violinist daughter who has lost her place in the orchestra. Bobo wears the nail undeterred, plays the diamond and keeps his wife-girl at bay who wants a child from him, while Giacomo, in ruins, pines in the memory of his brother Luca, the true leader of the band who committed suicide at the beginning of love. of the eighties.

Cheerful, romantic nostalgia. The revival was born when the hyper-tattooed trapper JD, an Instagram star, and the aunt manager express their intention to record the cover of an old hit by the Boys and to buy the rights to the group’s complete opera. The temptation to say yes is strong and it is worth the trip to Capracotta, in Molise, to re-embrace Anita, former vocalist of the band (the Eighties TV diva Isabel Russinova) who now lives in a farmhouse and, true to herself, has chosen the nature. Ferrario has above all evocative intentions, underlined by the script written together with Cristiana Mainardi and by the soundtrack with unreleased songs by Mauro Pagani. He does not give in to rhetoric, softening the corners of the inevitable deja vu in the melancholy humor of the veteran.

His vintage rockers are mirror of a generation that has flown high, has received burning disappointments and now looks with distrust at the new that advances, to the memory that is missing, to the lost ideals. We are all of us, including young people, in the face of post-pandemic chaos and the reset of our habits, beliefs, positions.