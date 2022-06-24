The Boys parody Gal Gadot singing Imagine

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 24.06.2022 12:21:00





The fabulous Prime Video series starring Anthony Starr, TheBoy is about to come to an end. This Thursday, June 23, one of the chapters most awaited by all fans, there were big surprises in the plot that left them wanting more.

Not everything was action in episode six of the series because During minute one, a clear parody of a video that Gal Gadot shared on her social networks at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic could be seen. singing along with other artists imagine by John Lennon.

Although very few remember it, At the beginning of the pandemic, there were many actions of celebrities that caused controversy due to how little empathic or strange they were.

Surely one of the moments that caused the most grief to Internet users was the one that starred Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, Natalie Portman and many more artists along with Gal Gadot in an attempt to send encouragement and strength to the population.

At the beginning of chapter six we can see Depp (Deep) talking about the damage he is leaving Soldier Boy (Corporal) and to generate security with the people he begins to sing Imagine after a message of support.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Elizabeth Banks, Rose Byrne, Kumail Nanjiani, Aisha Tyler, Josh Gad and Patton Oswalt participated in the skit that appears on The Boys.

jksc

​