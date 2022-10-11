‘The Boys’ presents the first images of its two new characters, Sister Sage and Firecracker

TheBoys has introduced two new superhumans who will land on the series in its fourth season. Is about Sister Sage Y Firecrackertwo new characters played by Susan Heyward (Orange Is the New Black, powers) Y Valerie Curry (The Twilight Saga Dawn Part 2, thetick), respectively.







“Meet Sage. She is a thousand steps ahead of you. And let’s just say Firecracker is short fuse.” can be read in the publication of the official profile of the series on Twitter.

To further prime these additions, the showrunner Eric Kripke added a own message raising expectations: “Wait till you see Susan Heyward and Valerie Curry in action. Terrible, funny and very, very dangerous. Just what El Patriota needs for Los Siete. We’re already rolling, bastards! Likewise, he praised the work of the costume design team led by Laura Jean Shannon for the “detail” in the uniforms of these characters.

Meet Sage. She’s already a thousand steps ahead of you. And let’s just say Firecracker has a short fuse. pic.twitter.com/Ci3li8j1LJ — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) October 10, 2022

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the great attraction of season 4

To these two additions must be added the particularly well-known Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The actor will combine Dead Citythe spin-off of The Walking Dead focused on his character of Negan and Maggie (Lauren Cohan), with his participation in the next batch of the adaptation of the comic of Garth Ennis Y David Robertson for Amazon Prime Video. It will be a reunion with Kripke, ultimately the creator of Supernatural, where Morgan played John Winchester, the father of the leading duo. At the moment, yes, it is unknown what role he will have and the scope of his interventions, given the demanding shooting schedule of AMC’s zombie fiction.

Also, Cameron Crovetti rise to main character in this new installment of the series. He has already been the son of Patriota in the second and third seasons of the fiction, at the end of which he was presented to the public in a scene that is already iconic in the series.

The series began production of the fourth season in mid-August, without further details regarding the plot. There is also no set release date, although it is expected that it will end up arriving at some point in 2023 in the Prime Video catalog.