The Boys series parodies the Pepsi commercial with Kendal Jenner

fan of the series The Boys ? A-Train’s advertisement for its soft drink “Turbo Rush” – in episode 4 of season 3 – should not have left you indifferent. It’s about a parody controversial advertising Pepsireleased in 2017 (and withdrawn immediately).

A successful series… and daring!

Released in June 2022, season 3 of The Boys make a splash! Compared to seasons 1 and 2, its viewership increased reciprocally by 234% and 17%. She did not disappoint the expectations of her fans and even less those of comic book lovers. So that Prime Video did not hesitate long before announcing the renewal of this bloody series.

In the meantime, what should we remember from this third season? In addition to the epic fights, an advertisement for A-Train’s energy drink made an impression (in episode 4). And for good reason: it’s a parody of the Pepsi ad with Kendall Jenner, “Live For Now”released in 2017. Recently, fans got to experience the full version of this drink commercial “Turbo Rush”, through the social networks. This one is called “Taste the Movement”.

A nod to Pepsi

The video with A-Train – the fastest man in the world in the series – uses the same codes as the Pepsi advertisement. We therefore see the protagonist interrupting his photo session to join a demonstration on peace. A gathering inspired by the movement “Black Lives Matter”. Then, A-Train avoids a conflict by offering his drink to an armed policeman, who was blocking the way to the demonstrators with his colleagues. Finally, everyone is dancing: a real “happy ending”.

If it was intended to be unifying, Pepsi’s advertising failed. Controversythe brand is then accused of trivializing police violence in the United States, but above all of using the movement “Black Lives Matter” to sell his drink. Review these scenes in a series where the “Hero” are far from being exemplary and power-hungry, is therefore not insignificant. One thing is certain, this parody did not go unnoticed, arousing strong reactions on the web… both positive and negative.