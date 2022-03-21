‘The Boys’ star Karen Fukuhara says she was the victim of a hate crime

ads

More On: Hate Crimes Taraji P. Henson Summons Emmett Till to Call for Jussie Smollett’s Release Jussie Smollett’s Trial Date Set After Judge Denies Request to Dismiss Former ‘Empire’ Actor Jussie Smollett appears in court Margaret Cho: It’s too scary to be Asian

“The Boys” star Karen Fukuhara revealed on Instagram that she was the alleged victim of a hate crime this week and is now calling for an end to Asian hate.

Fukuhara, who plays Kimiko in the Amazon anti-hero series, shared that she was walking down the street when “a man hit me in the back of the head.” She claimed that she “came out of nowhere” as she and the perpetrator “didn’t make eye contact before.”

The “Bullet Train” actress debated confronting her attacker, but decided against it because “it wasn’t worth the risk.” The unidentified man allegedly yelled at him and “eventually walked away.”

“This is the first time I have been physically harmed, although racial slurs and hurtful actions have been directed at me in the past,” she wrote, adding that she is “physically fine” after the ordeal.

Fukuhara, 30, explained that she posted about the confrontation because she had a conversation with her multiracial friends who “had no idea these hate crimes happen to ordinary people.”

“This is the first time I have been physically harmed, although racial slurs and hurtful actions have been directed at me in the past,” Fukuhara (center) wrote.©Amazon/Courtesy Everett Collec

“In the end, I know I was lucky,” he ended his post. “He could have come back to hit me again.”

Fukuhara used her Instagram story to share an article about another anti-Asian attack, as well as an Instagram account for “Stop Asian Hate.”

His “Boys” co-star Chace Crawford expressed his support, commenting, “This person!! I hope you’re okay, this is horrible,” while Jack Quaid added: “Karen, thanks for sharing your experience. I’m so sorry this happened to you. Love you. Here if you need anything.❤️”

The “Bullet Train” actress received an outpouring of support in response to her post. karenfukuhara/Instagram

“X-Men” actress Olivia Munn also commented, “I’m so thankful you’re safe.”

Designer Jasmine Chong also reached out to Fukuhara in the comments, writing, “Karen, I’m so sorry this happened. so scary Sending you lots of love and I’m glad you’re okay.”

ads