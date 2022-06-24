The BOYS The teenage crisis of superheroes!

Mathilde: This morning Frédérick, you are going to talk to us about a series that is very far from being suitable for everyone!

The series The boys on Amazon Prime which is currently airing its third season!

-Yes Mathilde, I advise listeners never to watch The Boys with children next to them, otherwise they will grow up very quickly…

Me mine before The Boys, they called me dad, now they call me Sigrist!

The Boys is certainly a series of superheroes, but reserved for spectators who can no longer stand their own moralizing side about them!

To give you an idea, at 44, I never imagined seeing a superhero one day become smaller than an ant to enter his lover’s urethra and give him pleasure.

Good bah after having looked at the third season of The Boys, I can say: Yes, finally I already saw that.

Special thought to the special effects technician who had to explain to his entourage for several weeks that he was working on making a giant penis for the needs of a series!

The Boys is the comic book version of these Disney singers… Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, who after spending their entire teenage years singing corny songs about love, friendship and premarital chastity, can’t take it anymore and suddenly start boozing and twerking in thongs on giant bananas!

The Boys is a kind of epidermal and youthful reaction to the so-called benevolence of superheroes.

We are much closer to Gotlib’s Super Dupond in Fluide Glacial for connoisseurs, than to the original Superman.

The Boys is the adaptation of a comic book of the same name, created by screenwriter Garth Ennis and designer Darrick Robertson.

Two artists who worked for a long time at Marvel and DC and who were probably fed up with the Mormon side of Superman and Captain America.

In the universe of The Boys, the superheroes are corrupt, irresponsible, are treated like stars, despise the humans they are supposed to defend and owe the love of the public only to the communications advisers of the multinational company. Vought who sees them as products.

-The Amazon Prime series is also a kind of satire of the omnipresence of Marvel and DC films and series on our screens for several years.

-Exactly Mathilde, if you remember the Guignols de l’info, there is a little World Company side with Sylvester Stalone in The Boys.

All the major themes that agitate our societies are covered in this series!

Violence against women, the Black Live matters movement, Trump’s America, white supremacists, society woke up to the inclusion in the series of a The Boys version of Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, the figurehead of the American Democratic Party.

-And doesn’t this satire just make other productions of more traditional superheroes look old?

-So there will always be viewers telling you that the more blood, darkness and nudity there is on screen, the more adult a series is…

Personally, I find that there is nothing more adolescent than showing the middle fingers in a photo, with a piercing in the nose and a No Future T-shirt!

The Boys is a series of dirty kids who take malicious pleasure in showing you every week that they have the right to show you things that you won’t see elsewhere!

It’s funny but after the 25th assassination with the dildo, you can become jaded.

Where The Boys really shines is in the interpretation of Anthony Starr, Homelander, the superman of this series, a chilling and omnipotent psychopath who can go into a spin, in a few seconds!

But also in that of Giancarlo Esposito, the Gustavo Fring from the Breaking Bad series, the Moff Gideon from the Mandalorian series! This actor that we discovered in France in a clip of Mylène Farmer, California directed by Abel Ferrara!

Giancarlo Esposito who plays the CEO of the multinational Vought and who can look at a monster like the Homelander without blinking, because he knows that in the end superpowers do not weigh against the power of the economy.

The real subversion of The Boys, there it is Mathilde: To show that even rogue stars armed with superpowers could ultimately do nothing against neo-liberal multinationals.

And that all of this is funded by Amazon…that’s really cynical!