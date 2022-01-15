the brace from Immobile and the goal from Lazzari give the three points to Sarri

A Lazio merciless makes Danilo’s debut very bitter Iervolino. The new president sees his sinking Salerno under the blows of the Biancocelesti who sweep away the taboo Arechi on the fourth attempt. So far in the league they had come three defeats out of three previous ones without ever scoring on the field of grenades. This time the team of Colantuono, decimated by the absences for Covid, nothing could against the superiority of the group of Sarri. The Commander enjoys a victory with the third clean sheet in the championship, but leaves Salerno with the disqualification of Cataldi and the precarious conditions of Pedro.

Lazio immediately relaxed with Immobile, but two bad news arrives for Sarri

As scheduled, Lazio immediately takes the ball in the game. The Biancocelesti take just a few minutes to study the opponent and immediately take the lead. At 7 ‘Luis Alberto from punishment notices the movement of Milinkovic between Veseli and the rookie Motoc and throws it. The latter with a magical heel strike serves in the area Property that doesn’t even say it is 1-0. Sparkling action with three first touches and eighth assists in the league for the Sergeant. Not even the time to rub your eyes for the technical gesture that the biancoceleste bench rejoices again. At 10 ‘Milinkovic launches Pedro which sows the re-entrant Ranieri and still puts in the middle for Immobile.

The latter comfortably supports the Canarian chocolate on the net and makes it 2-0, temporarily returning to the top of the Serie A scorers with 17 centers. Shock departure for Salernitana who tries to limit the damage and in part succeeds. The impetus of Lazio drops until 35 ‘when Immobile still touches the trio. Perfect header that of the number 17 who is stopped only by the crossbar and the line: no signal on the referee’s clock Abyss. The first fraction ends 2-0. The Biancocelesti close easily, but with two bad news: Cataldi will miss theAtalanta for an exaggerated yellow and Pedro leaves the field due to a discomfort in the calf of his right leg.

Lazzari rounds off the result and unleashes all his anger

At the beginning of the second fraction the Salernitana tries to slightly raise the center of gravity. The grenades show up with two not very dangerous shots of Bonazzoli And Gondo, but rarely puts Lazio in difficulty. The latter remains in total control and seeks the lunge when she can, as in the 55th minute Felipe Anderson, who took over from Pedro, puts in for Zaccagni, but Belec he is ready on the header of the former Hellas. Sarri almost at game time also removes the yellow card Cataldi and the bruised Marusic by inserting She goes And Lazzari. The Commander wants something more and often makes himself heard with his players: “Let’s play.”

Message received immediately by the team that drops the three of a kind at 66 ‘. Lazzari starts like a rocket on the counterattack started on the left wing. Arriving in the opponent’s area he dictates the pass to Felipe Anderson and once he receives the ball vertically he unloads all the anger of the last few weeks at the goal, exulting by taking off his shirt. An outburst that costs him a yellow card, but it matters little to the former Spal who ended up at the bottom of Sarri’s hierarchies. In the final, the Commander also grants a few minutes to Romero And Vavro, the latter at the first seasonal presence. The triple whistle from Abisso closes a challenge won at the start of the Capitoline club.

SECOND HALF

65 ‘GOAL LAZIO: As soon as he enters he closes the game Lazzari. Felipe Anderson has room on the right, waits for his team mate, and serves him on the run: right of first intention, at the near post, and Belec beaten for the third time. All easy.

49 ‘ Gondo tries with the left-handed on the developments of a corner kick. Balloon high above the crossbar.

FIRST HALF

At the end of the first half decides the brace of Property in the first 10 minutes: first served by the ingenious heel kick of Milinkovic, then from Pedro – then forced to go out for a muscle problem. Ciro also goes close to the hat-trick with a header that hits the crossbar. Salernitana never dangerous.

10 ‘GOAL LAZIO: Game closed, or almost. The doubling of Lazio arrives after a few minutes. Still motionless, this time with a free goal, after Pedro’s assist. All easy so far for Sarri’s team. Which could immediately handle a downhill game.

7 ‘GOAL LAZIO: Lazio immediately ahead with the goal of Ciro Immobile. But the brilliant play is by Milinkovic-Savic, who sees his teammate behind him and serves him with a flying heel strike. Ciro thanks and with the left from inside the area he beats Belec.

Salernitana-Lazio, the formations

SALERNITANA (3-5-2): Belec; Veseli, Delli Carri, Ranieri; Kechrida, Obi, Di Tacchio, Motoc, Schiavone; Bonazzoli, Gondo. All .: Colantuono.

LAZIO (4-3-3): Strakosha; Hysaj, Luiz Felipe, Patric, Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Pedro, Immobile, Zaccagni. Coach: Sarri.

Referee: Abyss.

