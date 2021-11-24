Having a brain that ages very slowly and is able to respond quickly to environmental stimuli is a goal that many set themselves. A little like taking care of the body, muscle tone and physical health, some daily habits are also important for the most complex organ of our body.

Training the mind to be immediately reactive is a feat that cannot be solved solely with cognitive exercise. Numerous studies affirm the importance of diet and food choices in the development of neurodegenerative diseases and brain slowing. A recent Italian study showed some important scientific data that it may be useful to know. The brain becomes a splinter and reacts quickly in those who eat these foods every week and below we see what the researchers found.





What are the alarm bells of a dying mind

Having what is called “a brilliant mind” is not an element that only serves to increase a person’s charm. A healthy brain can be seen from some signs and details that sometimes seem completely irrelevant. This is why in some cases those who cannot read these simple words as we have listed above are suffering a strong cognitive slowdown. It is not only the problems of reading or decoding some rules that represent an alarm bell for neuronal health.

As an Irish study has shown, brains and neurons are short-circuited in anyone who notices a major change in their body. All these data can demonstrate how many pathologies or dysfunctions have a multifactorial origin and how important it is not to neglect even one factor. With this in mind, it is therefore good to also take care of what you bring to the table.

A very recent Italian scientific study has conducted studies on the way in which some foods tend to influence cognitive functions. The researchers recruited over 2,000 participants by verifying the eating habits and lifestyles of the Mediterranean area. The scholars monitored the diet that the participants followed during the evaluation period with particular attention to certain nutrients. To verify the effect of such substances, questionnaires were administered that assessed the subjects’ cognitive health.

The results showed that a diet rich in flavonoids and some of their subclasses was associated with better cognitive health. Specifically, an increased intake of flavan-3-oils, anthocyanins, catechins, flavonols and quercetin are positively associated with better cognitive performance in both men and women. These substances could play an important neuro-protective role by regulating neuro-inflammation according to experts.

Flavonoids are found in many foods such as fruits, vegetables, roots and some types of beverages such as tea. Those who regularly consume these foods, always following the instructions of their specialist or doctor, could therefore improve the health of their brain.

