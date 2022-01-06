The concern of many, especially after the Christmas binges, is to get back in shape. But what should also be of interest are the blood values. These in fact should be checked periodically especially in the presence of certain factors, such as age, presence or predisposition to certain pathologies.

Altered blood values ​​could be a sign of having to change your eating habits and lifestyle. In fact, a diet rich in fats and a sedentary lifestyle can become the cause of numerous pathologies that are risky for health. But in addition to keeping cholesterol and blood sugar values ​​at bay, it is also advisable to keep triglyceride values ​​at bay.

In fact, you will have a firm heart and clean arteries below this triglyceride value which, if ignored, causes the cardiovascular system to wobble. However, it would seem that even the brain could suddenly stop in those who exceed these triglyceride values ​​to be feared such as cholesterol and blood sugar.

What are triglycerides

Triglycerides are fats present in the blood that are accumulated in the cells of the adipose tissue with the function of energy reserve. In particular, the fats and sugars that are consumed with food are transformed by the body into triglycerides. As a result, if you consume excess fat and sugar, your triglycerides will also be in excess, with serious health consequences. When this value exceeds certain thresholds, the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases increases considerably. To find out the value of triglycerides, just a simple blood test, fasting for at least 12 hours.

The brain could stop suddenly in those who exceed these triglyceride values ​​to fear such as cholesterol and blood sugar

As reported by the Veronesi Foundation, in addition to heart attack, high triglyceride values ​​could even cause a stroke, or a serious disease that damages the brain.

This occurs due to a reduction or interruption of blood flow in the brain, which can lead to the death of brain cells.

Stroke, just like cardiac arrest, requires immediate clinical intervention to minimize brain damage and possible complications. The consequences of stroke are sometimes so serious that our legal system provides for various forms of protection. In fact, those who have had a stroke can receive 522 euros in addition to the pension with only 5 years of contributions.

According to the study reported by the Foundation, the risk of stroke would increase up to four times more in women with a triglyceride value greater than 443 mg / dl. While for men, with the same values, the risk can double.

Therefore keeping triglycerides under control, following a balanced diet and a correct lifestyle, is very important for the health of our body.

A healthy diet and an active lifestyle, away from smoking and alcohol abuse, are the fundamental rules to ensure longevity and serenity.

