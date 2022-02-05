The brain may slowly shut down and age earlier with these habits and here’s what to do to get it active and improve memory

We always take care of our body, because we want to look perfect and possibly young. Indeed, who would want to get old?

Alas, that’s something we can’t avoid, but we may be delaying by correcting some habits. Our doctor tells us to adopt not only a diet but also a healthy lifestyle. In fact, an incorrect diet, a sedentary lifestyle, cigarette smoking are just some of the causes of the onset of possible diseases.

Just think of obesity, the increase in bad cholesterol, diabetes. But these same bad habits would also be the causes of premature aging of our brain. The most serious brain-related disease is Alzheimer’s, characterized by memory loss.

This disease is found in patients who have already passed a certain age. We are talking about over 70s, although there are always exceptions. It is the Veronesi Foundation that tells us about bad habits, which represent the risk factors associated with Alzheimer’s. These factors are none other than the diseases themselves such as hypertension, obesity, diabetes and so on.

The wrong habits

The brain may slowly shut down through these diseases. But these are not the only ones. In fact, there are some habits we should correct:

sedentary life could cause further consequences, in addition to turning off the brain. It seems, in fact, that the brain and the body are connected. Therefore, by practicing physical exercise, the brain is also automatically trained;

non-socialization. Not going out to socialize causes a weakening of the brain, as stress increases. Instead, talking, discussing, even discussing keeps the brain trained and social relationships favor the reduction of stress and improve the mood;

cigarette smoke. It is useless to explain why the cigarette hurts not only the brain but the whole body;

insomnia or disturbed sleep. To keep the brain active and improve memory, we should sleep about 8 consecutive hours a night;

neglect hearing. Loud music or loud noises could cause premature brain aging;

underestimate personal protections. When we are on a motorcycle or bicycle, we should use a helmet. It might seem absurd but falls, even the most trivial ones, could cause minimal damage, but still present.

The brain may slowly shut down and age earlier with these habits and here’s what to do to get it active and improve memory

All we should do is eliminate these bad habits. We should quit smoking, eat well and exercise daily. We should also try to sleep at least 8 hours a night, we should avoid loud noises, as well as listen to music with headphones at low volume. But above all we should go out and allow ourselves moments of absolute relaxation, we should meet our friends, talk and laugh.

To further train our memory we should read books, play enigmatic games, such as crosswords, sudokus, general knowledge quizzes. We should have a socially active life and we should spend our time training the mind.

Deepening

A scientific study is showing how lemon could help in Alzheimer’s therapy