The brand new Honda CB300R 2022 is coming to the range

In the Honda range we are witnessing the great return of the CB300R, ready to entertain with its intuitive driving and its unique style. A motorcycle suitable for younger riders, but also for those with years of experience. You can drive with an A2 license. The new two-wheeler Honda boasts a package of high-level technical equipment.

The CB300R offers the rider a new 41mm Showa SFF-BP inverted fork and the confirmed ABS braking system that operates via an IMU inertial platform. The bike is equipped with the single-cylinder twin-shaft 4-valve engine, capable of unleashing 31.1 hp (22.9 kW) of power and a maximum torque of 27.5 Nm. The clutch in the new model just presented by Honda is assisted with slipper.

An unpublished exhaust silencer has been added, lightened and with a redesigned bottom. The instrument cluster now features the gear engaged indicator.

The technical and aesthetic characteristics

The bike is also available in Italy in Candy Chromosphere Red, Mat Pearl Agile Blue and Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic colors. The new Honda CB300R 2022 returns to the range alongside its sisters CB1000R, CB650R and CB125R of the Neo Sports Cafè series, which we saw in the renewed version on the occasion of the launch of the Model Year 2021.

Protagonist of the super light Honda segment, the new CB300R is as light as in the past, it weighs only 144 kg with a full tank, equipped with a single-cylinder 286 cc, 4-valve, liquid-cooled Euro 5 engine. The slipper clutch ensures smooth gear changes and prevents the rear tire from losing grip in the event of sudden downshifts.

The steel frame with mixed tubular and pressed elements has been further revisited to ensure perfect balance; the pilot in this way has the maximum feeling of mastery. The new fork, already present on the ‘sisters’ in the range, ensures great sensitivity, control and absorption of roughness. Front brake with petal disc and radial-mount 4-piston caliper confirmed. The bike offers a new LCD instrumentation with gear indicator and full LED lighting system.

Honda CB1000R café racer style

The range Neo Sports Café della Casa reinterprets the café racer style in a modern way. The engineering work is perfectly mixed with a classic touch and the best construction technology, in this way each model boasts a strong personality and a unique style. The powerful CB1000R reigns over the entire new range, also updated for the MY2021, features a minimalist line, futuristic design and 4-cylinder engine. In the Black Edition it underlines its elegance and the aggressiveness of the lines, thanks also to handcrafted finishes that give it a ‘custom’ look.

The new Honda CB650R and CB125R

There is another bike that continues to enjoy great success, the new Honda CB650R, in the mid-displacement naked segment. For 2022 it is available in the new Sword Silver Metallic colorway. But the other model that is very interesting for younger motorcyclists or with a B license is the CB125R, equipped with a 15 HP twin-cam 4-valve engine and the super effective Showa SFF-BP inverted fork.