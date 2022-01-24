the brand not to buy – Il Tempo





Yet another risk to the health of Italians which made it necessary to intervene by the technicians of the Ministry of Health. This time, sushi, one of the most consumed foods in our country, does not pass the checks. In particular, it is the Yutaka Sushi Nori 11g, of the Sushi Nori brand, that has been recalled by supermarkets, with this warning: “To be collected immediately from the sales shelf, from the warehouse and disposal instructions will follow”.





The reasons for the recall? The high iodine content, the consumption of which in excess can mainly cause thyroid problems. The production batches withdrawn are those of 4, 6 and 10 November 2022, all expiring on 10 November. The sushi in question is produced by Tazaki Foods Ltd and the plant is located in the United Kingdom, precisely in Enfield. Watch out for the brand and the consequent chemical risk!



