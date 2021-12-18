Health

the brand to avoid in every way for chemical risk – Time

New warning on the website of the Ministry of Health regarding possible health risks related to food and drink. This time, the licorice liqueur produced by the Caffè Pazzini company, of which the owner is Massimo Pazzini, ends up in the black list of the department led by Roberto Speranza. The finished lot in the viewfinder is L.09-21 due to the possible presence of ochratoxin A: prior segregation and non-commercialization of the bottles of this product is required. The liquor bottle has a volume of half a liter and quality and safety checks are currently underway. Ochratoxin A can cause damage to the whole organism, being able to bind to the serum albumin in the blood: this interaction is responsible for the systemic diffusion of the toxin.

