The bravery of 3 children during Hurricane David 43 years ago

Fear of the monster, courage to defy its 240-kilometer-per-hour winds, and solidarity to save the little ones. The performances of three preteens 43 years ago, when Hurricane David devastated much of the Dominican Republic and marked their lives.

“It was difficult, very difficult, I remember it like today. Since the morning the sky was completely gray, strange, but we did not know what could happen. We stayed in the house as my father arranged.”

This is how Marianela Báez begins to describe that August 31, 1979 when she was 11 years old, and the category 5 hurricane entered through Punta Palenque, in San Cristóbal.

Marianela and her 5 brothers They lived with their parents in the community of El Roblegal, near the Nizao River, and about three kilometers from the Pizarrete School, the only block and cement building that served as a refuge for the residents of the communities that now make up the municipal districts of Pizarrete and Las Barias, in the Peravia province.

The economic situation of his family was relatively stable for the time, they had a small grocery store and they were coffee producers.

With a 14-inch black and white television strapped to their chest with one hand and their younger brother clutching the other, they left the house without a roof, so that the river would not carry them away.

“We went to my grandfather’s house, who was there before school, we covered ourselves with the trees that were on the ground and formed a layer, and we stayed there until there was a calm and we ran,” he says, referring to the passing of the eye of the storm.

This family had time to get to their grandfather’s house, but it was destroyed. There, the number of people seeking to reach the shelter increases, because “my dad grabbed my grandparents and took them with us.” On the way the fury started again, the zinc plates of the houses represented a danger, the trees fell in front of them and they felt a strong hailstorm.

“Thank God we were able to get to the school where all the windows were broken, many people screaming, wet, with children and the elderly on top of them.”

The human of the hurricane

For Marianela, who is 53 years old today, although they lost everything, including her television, which was not damaged by water and wind, but after some time her father returned it to the commercial house where he had bought it on credit; they stayed at his grandparents’ house, like other uncles and cousins, “the family was united and all complete, nobody died”

William Perez with 12 years fled to the shelter with an unknown child on his back

At the other end of Marianela’s house was William Pérez, in the community of Gualey, on the banks of the Marcos A Cabral canal, a community in which at that time most of the houses were built of boards, zinc and even yaguas; the hurricane “grabbed him” in the absence of his parents who were in San Juan de la Maguana.

Their house was homeless like the others and they all tried to run away to school. At 12 years old, her strong body frame was the support for a mother to hang one of her children on her back.

“The calm came and we all ran, but when the hailstorm and the winds came again, I saw how the breeze tore a child from a lady’s arms, which the next day was found alive. A true miracle of God! That marked me forever. The hurricane is the worst thing I have ever experienced and of which I have the worst memories,” William told Listín Diario.

People were incredulous and possibly those who did not experience the phenomenon too

William attributes all the vicissitudes that hundreds of families experienced to their disbelief, despite the fact that the authorities warned how catastrophic the phenomenon could be, they refused to take refuge in time. His uncles were one of those.

Once the hurricane passed, this child spent seven days sleeping in an old minibus belonging to an uncle-in-law, until his parents were able to pick him up from San Juan de la Maguana, where his father worked.

He says he is marked, but not frustrated, by the second most destructive hurricane of the 20th century for the Dominican Republic. The first was San Zenón in 1930 and that September 3 will be 92 years.

Maria de los Angeles Arias

María de los Ángeles was also that age, she lived about 500 meters from the Pizarrete school, today Rafael Antonio Figuereo, but her father and older brothers had warned that no one left the house. She was more than ten siblings, her mother and her grandmother.

“The most difficult moment in the middle of the hurricane, when we were in the house of wood and zinc, which exploded, if it exploded from all four corners and the door could not open,” he says that there his father and brothers took them to another place safer, house of other relatives with the same structure.

When the eye of the hurricane passed through the area, there was the calm that everyone refers to and that helped him flee to the educational campus.

“They decided that we were going to school, but there were many houses destroyed, trees on the ground and we didn’t know where the school was. Everything was confusing. It was a total destruction, it is something that we have never seen. My mother cried out Lord calm the winds!”

After the passage of the hurricane, the unity was revealed

They all highlight the unity of the people of Pizarrete, Gualey, El Roblegar and the other communities, who after the cyclone came together to go home and temporarily move in with their neighbors.

The men got together to collect zinc and wood, blown by the winds, they repaired a house and whole families stayed and then did the same in others. Although for years dozens of families whose everything was destroyed by the river remained in school.

The province of Peravia suffered the flooding of the Nizao River, due to the rupture of one of the gates of the Las Barias reservoir, dragging almost completely all of the Lasa Barias community.

Testimonies of survivors of Hurricane David 43 years ago

