The Brazilian Army prepares its participation in the Panamax 2022 exercise

military personnel of the Ground Operations Command (Coter) of Brazil led, during the period between March 1 and 5, the Working Group of the Ground Force Component (FTC) of the year Panamax 22during the Master Planning Conference, held by the United States Southern Commandin Miami. Panamax it is a simulation-supported command post training, similar to a war game.

This activity has the participation of more than 20 countries and the Brazilian Army participates with a general officer as commander and seven other officers on the staff of an FTC; participates by composing a brigade in the white cell of the drill with its commander, member of the staff and battalion commanders; and with a representative in the Joint and Combined Special Forces Command.

The Brazilian military prepares to participate in the Panamax 2022 war games

The participants come from Coter, the Logistics Command, the 8th Military Region Command, the 12th Airborne Light Infantry Brigade Command, the 3rd Army Division Artillery Command, the Army Information Center, the 15th Mechanized Infantry Brigade Command , the Army Command and General Staff School and the Special Operations Command.

The exercise will take place from August 1 to 12, at the South Command facilities in Miami, Florida; the South Army, in San Antonio, Texas; and of Joint Commandin Suffolk, Va.

The Brazilian Army will participate with 14 soldiers, four of whom will occupy command positions and the others will form part of the General Staff.