the Brazilian president flown by helicopter

The Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was rushed to hospital because of a suspect bowel obstruction, according to local media reports. Bolsonaro, 66, president of the Brazil since 2019, he has been taken to the Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo.

Who is Jair Bolsonaro? The president of Brazil urgently hospitalized: from far-right ideas to private life

MORE INFORMATION

Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for suspected intestinal obstruction

The Brazilian president was hospitalized this morning with suspected intestinal obstruction after experiencing abdominal pain during the holidays in Santa Caterina. CNN announces this, citing the doctor Antonio Luiz Macedo, the surgeon who operated on Bolsonaro after the stabbing suffered during the election campaign in September 2018 and who has followed him personally since then.

Bolsonaro has been flown by helicopter and will undergo diagnostic tests to pinpoint the exact cause of his discomfort. Accompanying him in flight were his wife Michelle Bolsonaro and daughter Laura, who landed during the night in Congonhas. The Brazilian president was last hospitalized on July 14, 2020 to treat intestinal subocclusion.