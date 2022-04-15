The Brazilian press assigns Fabián Bustos a task, says that Bryan Angulo ‘has a star’ and highlights the contribution of Jhojan Julio after Santos’ victory against the Catholic University of Quito | Soccer | Sports

The Brazilian press questioned this Thursday the approaches of Fabián Bustos, coach of the Brazilian Santos, in the match against Universidad Católica de Quito for the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday night. Also, on the other hand, he highlighted the contribution of Ecuadorians Bryan Angulo and Jhojan Julioboth authors of two goals for Peixe’s victory by 3-2 in Vila Belmiro.

“In addition to scoring with a header, he was the one who most sought attacking alternatives in the first half, but lacked the collaboration of his teammates, seemed to play alone. In the second stage, the performance declined”, analyzed Throw regarding the performance of Julio, former Quito League player (2016-2022) and who opened the account at 15 minutes in front of the comrades.

And about Angulo, the Brazilian media said that, although “he had a bad performance”, the former Emelec striker (2014-2019) “with a good header scored the goal of Peixe’s comeback in the final minutes (85), showing that he has a star”.

The analysis went further in terms of Bustos and left aside the applause. The former Barcelona Sporting Club strategist was questioned about the poor performance of Ricardo Goulart, 10 of the São Paulo cast and main signing this season.

“The main appearances of the Peixe midfielder were closer to the area. He had good chemistry with Angulo, for example, in the second half. If Goulart is very close to the attackers, however, and Santos has two defensive midfielders in the field, the creation sector does not exist”, he analyzed. Sport Balloon.

And he continued: “Fabián Bustos, therefore, needs to diagnose and resolve this mission: what does he want for Ricardo Goulart? Will he leave Santos’ main reinforcement of the season on the bench? Or is he going to change teams to give more support to the 10 jersey?

Fabián Bustos, DT of Santos, in the game against Universidad Católica de Quito. Photo: AFP

With the victory against Católica, Santos recovers in the South American. On the initial date they fell 1-0 in the field of the Argentine Banfield.

Bustos’ team will appear again on Sunday against Coritiba in the Brasileirao. (D)