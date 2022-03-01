The Breakdown: Zendaya, Labrinth Drop Collaboration ‘I’m Tired’ For ‘Euphoria’ Season Finale

Since Season 1, Labrinth’s work as composer of the score for euphoria It has been fundamental in the cultural imprint of the show. Orchestral voices, futuristic production and sonic ingenuity are the soundtrack to the characters’ quest for joy and ecstasy.

Songs like “Still Don’t Know My Name” and “Yeh IF*ckin’ Did It” have found a personal connection with audiences regardless of their relationship to the show. As a producer and artist in his own right, Labrinth brings a unique approach to songwriting for Euphoria. On TV, scenes are traditionally set to established licensed music, such as Episode 1 featuring DMX’s “Party Up.” As explained in rolling StoneLabrinth’s “The Breakdown” treats his compositions like licensed music: he creates a track, takes it to the director and editors, and together they find where the sounds best elevate the visuals to their fullest potential.

“I produce music and perform as an artist. That is my forte. So when someone goes, can you compose the music for this show? I’m going to make a beat, I’m going to make something that moves me,” she said. “It doesn’t feel as much like an accompaniment. It feels like I’m getting an album, like someone is making a real album behind the TV, and I think it’s a different experience than traditional.”

Director Sam Levinson’s deeply stylized approach extends to the sounds he imagines to underscore the characters. Traditional rock sounds like Nine Inch Nails, singers like Nat King Cole and funk artists like Brothers Johnson are introduced to the British songwriter and reinvented to exist within the world of Euphoria. This season’s score highlights the strength of the couple’s working relationship, one of trust and confidence.

“If you imagine me as a kaleidoscope, Sam [Levinson] shine your idea through me. It’s like, “I know as soon as funk shines through Lab, it’s not going to be funk. There are going to be some weird things that come through him because of the way he’s inspired.” Sam plays music for me and I listen quickly. I wouldn’t sit with it for too long because sometimes if I sit too long I start trying to sound like them or become like them. So I would just go into my own space and then say, OK, in the zone like I could feel funk. Then onto the swing thinking, “What would the atmosphere be like there?” And then I start writing. So it’s literally all instinctive.

Watch Labrinth’s interview for “The Breakdown,” above, for a full picture of how he put together the score for euphoria.