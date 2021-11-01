World

The Brexit deal is coming down

The fish war between France and the UK and Britain’s willingness to get rid of the Irish Protocol to the Brexit Agreement is once again fueling tensions between the European Union and the government of Boris Johnson. Paris reacted to London’s failure to grant dozens of licenses to fish in British waters by announcing that from 3 November it will carry out strict controls on British fishing boats and trucks carrying goods across the Channel. On Thursday a British fishing boat was stopped in the port of Le Havre because it was not licensed. London has summoned the French ambassador to ask for an explanation and threatens an escalation.

